Christian Wilkins Could Be on Packers' Wishlist After Latest FA Report

The Green Bay Packers' reported return to a 3-4 base under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon means there's an immediate need for depth at defensive tackle and outside linebacker. Luckily, there's a clear solution in the trenches who is ready to sign at any time, and just so happens to share an agent with Packers cornerstone Micah Parsons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Free-agent DT Christian Wilkins fully intends to play this season, but still is rehabbing his foot injury, per his agent David Mulugheta. So far, 26 teams have reached out and are waiting for Wilkins to be ready, and Wilkins is expected to have a new home as soon as he wants." Adam Schefter, ESPN

Christian Wilkins is still recovering from a Jones fracture in his left foot that caused him to miss the entire 2025 season, but with so much time between his last and next appearances, he could be the perfect guy to bring along slowly in Green Bay.

Christian Wilkins is a Low-Risk, High-Reward Option

The Packers can't expect Devonte Wyatt to play the same number of snaps upon returning from a broken fibula and torn ligaments. There must be additional needle-movers brought on board beyond Javon Hargrave, for general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur's sake.

Obviously, Wilkins isn't your immediate answer to replace Colby Wooden. However, that doesn't mean he can't help the Packers in an area that could use a boost.

Wilkins is three years and two seasons removed from a nine-sack campaign. That's elite for a tackle, and even sniffing that production could be a boon for Gannon's defense, which doesn't utilize many blitzes. Having a monster in the middle who runs over centers and guards and gets to the quarterback is a luxury for any defense.

Wilkins played to an 80.2 Pro Football Focus run-defense grade in 2024, the second-best mark of his career. The former Clemson Tiger has a whopping 205 run stops since making his NFL debut, which could look attractive to a Packers squad that allowed 117.7 rushing yards per game (18th) and 15 touchdowns on the ground (T-14th) last season.

Wilkins is a low-risk, high-reward signing waiting to happen. While he might not come cheaply, the Packers' history with David Mulugheta as Parsons' agent could help get the ball rolling on a potential signing, especially since the two sides came together for a certain $186 million extension.

As other free-agent options fall off the board with each passing day, signing Wilkins is the perfect opportunity for the Packers to maintain their offseason momentum.

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