Vet's Sudden Release Could Help Packers Fill Colby Wooden’s Void

The Green Bay Packers kicked off their free-agency tampering period by making plenty of salary cap-clearing moves. Notably, that included sending former fourth-round pick Colby Wooden to the Indianapolis Colts, acquiring star linebacker Zaire Franklin in exchange.

Although it was a necessary move, it doesn't change how losing Wooden will hurt after the veteran defensive tackle played a career-high 587 defensive snaps across 17 games (16 starts) last season. Having said that, the Packers could have a new potential replacement option on their hands.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers parted ways with veteran defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson on Tuesday.

Potential A'Shawn Robinson Signing Just Fell in Packers' Lap

Wooden was a solid piece of former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's unit, but he isn't irreplaceable. Pro Football Focus ranked him 100th out of 134 eligible defensive linemen with a grade of 49.8, and he was especially subpar against the run (46.2, 96th out of 134).

All in all, Wooden registered 11 total pressures, including eight hurries and three QB hits. He logged 34 total tackles and 27 run stops in 295 run-defense snaps.

Robinson, on the other hand, was still solid at 30 years old. The former Panthers veteran logged a 65.5 PFF grade (42nd) and played 658 snaps. He also posted a much better run-defense grade at 62.5 (33rd). The former Alabama star registered 31 total pressures, including 22 hurries, six QB hits, and three sacks. He also had 34 sun stops in 308 run defense snaps to go along with 45 solo tackles and even three batted passes.



The Panthers gave Robinson a three-year deal worth $22.5 million, but he became a salary cap casualty after their massive spending spree on the first day of the free-agency tampering period. They revamped the defensive front, and he was the odd man out.

While not a superstar by any means, Robinson would be a cheap upgrade at a position of need in Green Bay. He can rotate or even be a starter, and he should go for a similar price range to the last deal he signed in free agency.

The Packers' defense will look quite different with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon now taking the reins. The bar will be quite high after two years with Hafley calling the shots, and with their offense already looking stacked, it makes sense that they focus most of their efforts on getting that unit up to speed.

Robinson should be available for a while, so there's no need to rush anything. That said, the Packers should definitely give him some strong consideration as a low-risk/high-reward veteran pickup for their defensive line.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: