New Bucks acquisition Jaime Jaquez is a perfect fit under Taylor Jenkins

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially entered a rebuild after sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. The new era of Bucks basketball will look very different from what it did in the last decade. There will be less winning in the present, but hopefully a brighter outlook in the future.

Most of the attention will be given to Antetokounmpo's fit in Miami. How the new-look Bucks will perform on the court will be an afterthought. Looking at the return the Bucks got in the trade, however, there may be some intrigue and excitement.

Tyler Herro will be considered the centerpiece of the return, but Jaime Jaquez Jr. has a chance to surprise the fans in Milwaukee. Not only is he an underrated wing coming off an excellent season, but he is also a uniquely good fit for the new Bucks head coach, Taylor Jenkins.

Bucks fans should get excited about Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaquez was a bright spot in Miami last year. Taking a huge step forward, Jaquez had the most productive campaign of his career, finishing with 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 28.3 minutes per game off the bench. He ended up getting the second-most votes in the Sixth Man of the Year voting.

The way Jaquez was used under Erik Spoelstra was fascinating. Miami had the fastest pace in the entire league last season, per Basketball Reference, with an estimated 103.4 possessions per 48 minutes. They instituted a system where anyone who grabbed the rebound or ended up with the ball pushed the pace and tried to get an early shot. Miami also ran by far the fewest number of pick-and-rolls in the league, per NBA.com data.

What the Heat did instead was to let players beat their defenders one-on-one. Grab the ball and go, beat your defender, attack the basket, and keep the ball moving without having to wait for a screen.

This is how Jaquez thrived. He has good positional size and strength. He was able to overpower his defender and get to the rim at will. He has an impressive motor, allowing him to get out in transition and get easy baskets. He is a very good passer for his position, helping the team move the ball while still playing with pace.

This is the style of basketball Taylor Jenkins deployed in his final years in Memphis. The Grizzlies played with a ton of pace, got out in transition, and rarely ran pick-and-roll. They led the league in pace and ran the fewest pick-and-rolls in the 2024-25 season. This is how they were able to punch above their weight in most seasons and always seemed to unearth talent in the back end of their rotation.

Jaquez should continue to thrive in Milwaukee. His shot needs to improve, and he must get more efficient, but he is a valuable all-around player who can seamlessly fit anywhere. Whether it's off the bench or as a starter, the 25-year-old forward will play an important connective role.