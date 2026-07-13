Bucks' return to free TV is a long-overdue win for Milwaukee's die-hard fanbase

One of the biggest complaints we heard from Milwaukee Bucks fans in recent years had nothing to do with the off-court drama or on-court woes of the 2025-26 season at all. Instead, fans were having trouble getting access to watch the games at all. From Fox Sports Wisconsin to Bally Sports Wisconsin, and again to FanDuel Sports Wisconsin, it became impossible to keep up with the names, let alone the subscription models, of Milwaukee Bucks broadcasts.

That's all going to change for the 2026-27 season, following an initiative they paved the road for with broadcasts on CBS58 and WMLW "The M" in recent years. The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that they are broadcasting their games for free during the 2026-27 season on MY24, which is widely available in the Milwaukee area through basic and alternative cable packages and over-the-air broadcasts.

After the heartbreak of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade and the topsy-turvy nature of the Doc Rivers era in Milwaukee, the fans deserve a break like this. They shouldn't have to face the constant hassle of trying to watch their own team play basketball. Between rising subscription costs, nationally televised games split between a bunch of streaming services, and local blackouts through NBA League Pass, watching basketball has become harder and harder.

But as the Milwaukee Bucks reset the culture of the team on the court, they're trying to do something similar off it, refocusing the fan-first mindset that made them what they were in the 2021 title era.

It may seem like a small victory, but Milwaukee Bucks games becoming widely available speaks to a larger shift for the franchise.

This is the Milwaukee Bucks repaying their fans for everything they've been through over the last several seasons. From trading away the Championship core to the Damian Lillard Achilles tear, all the media narratives, the coaching carousel, and all of the Shams reports in between, it's been a tough few years to be a Milwaukee Bucks fan.

But let's not get it twisted — the Bucks are a first-class organization set on doing right by its fans and personnel alike. Their intentions have always been right, even when the execution was wrong. Unfortunately, they got lost along the way as their primary focus shifted toward keeping Giannis happy when, evidently, he was never going to get what he wanted out of Milwaukee at this stage of his career regardless.

When the Bucks stopped focusing on sticking to their franchise identity and got lost in appeasing Giannis, the mistakes began to trickle down, and everyone was worse off for it. Now that we're resetting the timeline and the team has been stripped down to the foundation, a winning culture and commitment to Milwaukee's wonderful sports fans are back to the No. 1 priority.

Step one in that equation, after revamping the roster, was to make sure that Bucks fans can actually watch their favorite team without it costing them an arm and a leg. It might not seem like a huge deal, but a significant chunk of the fanbase was left to fill in the gaps by watching highlights of games instead of actually sitting down for the game itself. It goes to show that good things happen when you focus on people over profit. Let's see how karma rewards the Bucks as they embark on a new journey.