Bucks' Jaime Jaquez Jr. has a blueprint to follow for first All-Star apperance

For the first time in his career, former Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. might be looking at a starting role. He played starting-caliber minutes and even closed out games for Erik Spoelstra's team, but he was still their sixth man.

While he's clearly well-suited for that role, it also feels somewhat handicapping him. He's a versatile player who can do a little bit of everything, and his combination of a high basketball IQ with his ability to stuff the stat sheet might turn him into the Milwaukee Bucks' next big star.

Jaquez Jr. should take a page out of Deni Avdija's book. While Avdija is slightly taller, they have similar body types, strengths, limitations, and games. As such, there's no reason to believe he can't also be an All-Star next season.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. will be the most underrated player on the Milwaukee Bucks

Jaquez and Avdija are both better ball-handlers than the average forward. They can push the ball up the court, lead the break after a rebound, and create for others with the same ease as they can get to their spots. While not natural floor generals, they can handle playmaking duties every now and then.

They're also great rebounders for the position, both on offense and defense. They know how to use their sturdy frames to gain and maintain position, and while not uber-athletic or having the most impressive hops, they can also beat bigger players with timing and patience.

Jaquez has an elite post game. He's an old-school scorer who can keep defenders in a torture chamber with his footwork. Avdija has a quicker first step and is more explosive in his drives, and that's something the UCLA product will have to improve on with an expanded role.

On defense, Avdija is more cerebral than skilled, though he's good in passing lanes. Jaquez is far ahead of him on that end of the floor. He knows and understands his matchups, and he's got great timing to rotate as a help defender.

The Bucks are a team transitioning to a new era. As such, they must figure out what works for them, and that means giving all newcomers an opportunity to prove their worth. Jaquez won't be under the same pressure he was in Miami, at least early, and that freedom to grow through his mistakes can bring out the best in him.

The basketball IQ and the intangibles are there. He can do a little bit of everything, and even if the Bucks don't win that many games next season, he can make it impossible for All-Star voters to look the other way.