Bucks' Brayden Burries turned Summer League into a launchpad to the ROTY race

Being drafted No. 10 overall in the NBA Draft is already an incredibly impressive feat, but outperforming your draft slot before ever stepping foot on an NBA court is borderline unbelievable. Yet somehow, that's what Milwaukee Bucks rookie Brayden Burries has accomplished through only three games of NBA Summer League competition.

The 20-year-old guard out of Arizona is one of the most composed young guards we've seen enter the league in some time, averaging 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, four assists, 2.3 steals, and a block in only 27 minutes per game. The stats jump off the page across the board, from his impressive shooting efficiency (50% FG, 44.4% 3P) to his massive defensive production, but the one that's stood out most is his 12:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

While the numbers tell part of the story, it's the game footage that stands out most. Burries is light on his feet and deceptive with the ball in his hands, operating seemingly ambidextrously out of the pick-and-roll or in isolation. He makes smart decisions, puts pressure on the rim, and manipulates his speed to create separation for his quick-trigger jump shot, which seems to be consistent no matter where he is on the court.

For all those reasons and more, ESPN's Zach Kram put Burries as the No. 5 player on their "Post-summer league NBA rookie rankings," only behind the draft's original top four picks. This feat, and his stellar performance in Las Vegas, poses some fascinating questions about Burries' rookie season, and what his NBA ceiling truly looks like.

Brayden Burries' Summer League breakout puts the Bucks rookie on a fast track to ROTY and All-Rookie Team contention.

Just by his skill-set and performance under pressure late in his freshman season, it was evident that Burries has the requisite skill and maturity to translate to the NBA early. But to what extent remains to be seen, even though all signs point toward him being well ahead of the curve for a player of his age.

Burries doesn't rely on his physical gifts — although it helps to be registered at 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. He's a cerebral basketball player with a keen understanding of matchups, how to create advantages, and how to activate his teammates when the time comes. Furthermore, it's a safe bet that he'll have the ball in his hands a decent amount as a rookie, most likely as the lead operator of the second unit to start the season.

With these factors in play, and his immense efficiency for a young player getting his first taste of pro action at NBA Summer League, all signs point toward Burries firmly cementing himself in the Rookie of the Year race and All-Rookie First Team contention. It won't be easy considering this is widely expected to be one of the best draft classes in years, with many top-20 players from the 2026 draft immediately slotting into roles on teams pushing for the Playoffs.

But that doesn't mean we should sleep on what Brayden Burries can accomplish in his first season with the Bucks. With a wide-open path to an impact role for Milwaukee and a coaching environment that will assuredly support his growth, the Bucks have a lane to becoming one of the NBA's most exciting young teams in 2026 — an outcome that felt impossible just a few months prior. But the future is here, and Brayden Burries is a focal point in that shift for the Bucks organization.