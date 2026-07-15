Bucks need to make a trade to make room for Brayden Burries

The Milwaukee Bucks revamped their roster significantly this summer. After the inevitable Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, the Bucks' depth chart looks very different across the board. Partly because they have surprisingly not moved on from other veterans who may have trade value like Myles Turner or AJ Green, the Bucks are a deep team.

This is particularly a concern in the backcourt and could be an obstacle in front of Brayden Burries. The Bucks used the tenth-overall pick on the talented combo guard, but they haven't done enough to build the correct ecosystem for his development. It behooves Milwaukee to make another trade or two to thin the crowded backcourt and open up playing time for Burries.

Presumably, Tyler Herro and Ryan Rollins will start in the backcourt. Behind them, there will be Kevin Porter Jr., Caris LeVert, AJ Green, and Kasparas Jakucionis battling with Burries for minutes. That may be too many mouths to feed.

Bucks have to help Brayden Burries with a backcourt trade or two

The 2026-27 campaign will be all about development for the Bucks. Under Taylor Jenkins, they will be focused on the future rather than the present. Considering that Burries is arguably the top prospect on the roster, the priority has to be to get him as many reps as possible.

Burries has the advantage of being able to play both guard positions. He can play on or off the ball and projects to be a solid defender. This makes him an easy fit next to any of the aforementioned guards on the roster. The problem is, Burries needs to be able to explore studio space, which means handling the ball, creating his own shots, and running the pick-and-roll.

Herro and Rollins are a good fit next to each other. It makes sense for the Bucks to see what they have in that duo. Jakucionis just came over, and is worth a look. LeVert and Porter Jr., however, need to be marginalized in the rotation in favor of Burries.

It's fine if Milwaukee keeps LeVert until the trade deadline as long as they don't play him much. But there is no reason to start the season with KPJ on the roster. Especially since he is on an expiring contract and it's hard to see his future in Milwaukee, the Bucks will be better off moving on from him this summer.

The same goes for AJ Green. He is a valuable shooter and should help this team, but he presumably has some trade value around the league. In order to give more playing time to Burries and the other younger players, the Bucks need to seriously consider trading both Green and Porter Jr.