If you’ve been watching the Milwaukee Brewers consistently over the last several years, you know they’ve got a special talent in Brice Turang. A 23-year-old from Southern California’s Inland Empire, Turang is off to the best stretch of his young career through 40 games, tracking to set career highs in OBP (.414), SLG (.497), OPS (.911) and batting average (.294) with 27 RBI, six home runs and 44 hits thus far in the year.

Beyond his remarkable success as a batter, Turang is a dominant defender at second base. He won the Platinum Glove Award in 2024 and finished 14th in MVP voting last season, firmly supplanting the old guard as one of the best players at his position. Now, we’re seeing him kick it into another gear as his team needed it most, while riddled with injuries in the opening stretch of the year.

We’re no longer asking whether Brice Turang is legit — we’re talking about whether he’s the best second baseman in the entire MLB. It’s a lofty objective with Ketel Marte and Nico Hoerner in the mix, but Turang is right in the mix by statistics and the eye test alike.

His stoic, measured demeanor reminds students of the game, like longtime MLB journalist Bob Nightengale of USA Today, of greats from your past, as he wrote in a recent column. Brewers manager Pat Murphy agrees, telling Nightingale that Turang could play in any era because “he’s not looking for attention. He’s a team guy. He loves baseball.”

That’s not where the praise ends. His teammates are no longer asking if he’s one of the best second basemen, but pose a more serious question: Is Turang already one of the best players in the world?

Brice Turang is the silent superstar the Brewers’ offense needs.

You don’t need to be the flashiest player to make the greatest impact. Turang is quite literally leading the league in on-base percentage for a Brewers ballclub that, by its own standards, underperformed offensively to start the year. He’s an incredibly resilient, cerebral player whose disposition often leads him to be underestimated by the opposition. That’s one of his greatest strengths, because when the opposing team least expects it, Turang is ready to pounce.

While there are a few pitchers who make a very compelling case, Turang is probably the Brewers' MVP to start this season, and should firmly be in the conversation for all major awards and honors to this point in the season. New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge recently called him “one of my favorite players to watch in the game right now.” He left a glowing impression as Judge’s teammate in the World Baseball Classic, before putting away a series sweep of Judge and the Yankees with a walk-off bomb last week.

This is no longer a conversation between Brewer’s fans. The baseball world at large is finally starting to see what Milwaukee has known for some time — Brice Turang is a special player with a unique trajectory. Having such a steady presence at second base will pay dividends for the Brewers for years to come.

That’s the type of foundational piece you can build a World Series contender around, if you play your cards right.