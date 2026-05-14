NL Central is in for a rude awakening with Brewers awaiting dramatic bullpen upgrade

While all eyes are locked in on Jacob Misiorowski and his unreal start to the season, there’s more to the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen than ‘The Miz.’ Relying heavily on his young core, manager Pat Murphy has done his best to put his team in a position to succeed despite key injuries early in the season. As the Brew Crew continues to climb in the standings, they are set to receive some much-needed assistance on the mound.

According to MLB.com beat writer Adam McCalvy, two high-impact pitchers are making progress in their return to the field after suffering through injuries to begin the year.

Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff, who started in six middling games to begin this season, is reportedly on track for a mid-May return from the injured list. The veteran was forced to exit his most recent start when the team realized his velocity was below his normal standard. Woodruff was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, but all indications from the Brewers’ medical staff were positive that he would be back on the mound shortly.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Quinn Priester is reportedly making great progress in his own ramp-up, with a rehab assignment scheduled to begin this weekend. Acquired in an April 2025 trade with the Boston Red Sox, Priester has been electric in 26 games for the Brewers, posting a 13-3 record for a 3.32 ERA while setting a franchise record with 12 consecutive winning decisions in that span.

The NL Central is in for a rude awakening when the Brewers bullpen finally gets healthy.

Even without some of its most essential pitchers in rotation, Milwaukee has steadily climbed up the standings, winning seven of its last 10 outings to get back within 2.5 games of first place in the division. Although the broader pitching rotation, headlined by Aaron Ashby and Abner Uribe, has shown promise, bringing back two proven starters will be a tremendous boost for the Brewers.

Although we don’t know how much Woodruff has left in the tank, he’s absolutely going to give it his all and has been working tirelessly over the last few years to position himself for a return from lingering injury. It hadn't been an easy road, and at some point, we have to acknowledge that his best days may be behind him, but having a steady veteran presence to lean on in particular situations gives Pat Murphy another leg up on his competition.

Priester, on the other hand, adds more fuel to the fire of this young pitching core proving itself to be one of, if not the single best group of growing pitchers in baseball.

No single player can do it alone. That's not a fair or realistic expectation to place on Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison, or even someone like Paul Skenes in Pittsburgh, for that matter. That's why the depth and range of skills in the Milwaukee Brewers' pitching lineup should be terrifying for the rest of the league, and especially, the NL Central.