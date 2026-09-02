Few rivalries run as deep as the divide between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs, constantly battling for supremacy of the NL Central while beating each other up in the process. It makes every matchup feel like appointment viewing for people on both sides of the war, and the back-and-forth in the parking lot after the game even more compelling.

Rooted in that feud is the ability for the opposing fan bases to travel better than almost any rivalry, with just 90 miles separating Chicago and Milwaukee's ballparks. So often, Brewers fans hear chirps from Cubs fans who make the trip up to American Family Field, but in Milwaukee's statement win against their NL Central rival at Wrigley Field, Brewers fans began to flip the narrative, as highlighted by ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan:

Can I ask, by the way, how people in Chicago felt about their home game turning into a road game? That can’t happen. https://t.co/FVYdN4nKXl — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 2, 2026

Cubs fans aren't quite used to this level of crowd pop from an opposing fanbase. Credit where credit is due — the Cubs fans are just as dedicated as the Brewers fans, and that's really saying something. But seeing the Brew Crew get this kind of excitement on the road in enemy territory is just another point in favor of Milwaukee's dominance of the NL Central this decade.

Cubs fans should take the Milwaukee Brewers' takeover of Wrigley Field as personally as Brewers fans do when Chicago comes to town.

So long as the rivalry is kept within the bounds of baseball, it's good fun for everyone involved. Sure, there are always going to be some bad-faith individuals who want to turn it into something more personal or are looking for a fight, but the Brewers vs. Cubs rivalry is usually in jest, with everyone involved understanding this is about competition and nothing more personal than that.

With that said, Brewers fans should take this as a sign of what their favorite franchise has accomplished. Milwaukee is no longer the little brother in the shadows of Chicago, but instead, it's evolved into its own juggernaut powerhouse of a baseball team, a city, and a community.

For decades, the city of Milwaukee has been building its profile nationally and regionally as a powerhouse of the Midwest, and deserves to be recognized as such. All the while, its baseball team has been working just as hard to make that vision a reality by building a superb on-field product and a fan/stadium atmosphere to match.

American Family Field is one of the best ballparks in the United States because it blends everything you want out of a Brewers game. Although Wrigley Field has a historic importance that, frankly, AmFam might never catch up to, the Brewers' home has a modern flair and unique personality that no other ballpark in the world can replicate, making it a destination for fans and tourists alike.

So on and off the field, the Milwaukee Brewers have caught up to the Cubs. The only thing that could put them over the edge is securing a World Series and silencing the narratives that the small-market Brew Crew can't get over the hump.