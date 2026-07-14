We're getting down to the wire with 66 regular-season games left for the Milwaukee Brewers before Playoff time. That means division leads are not safe, and NL Central foes will come out of the MLB All-Star break rested and motivated to reclaim the division title from the Brew Crew. But thankfully for Milwaukee, there is one key advantage left in their favor.

For their first 15 games coming out of the MLB All-Star break, the Milwaukee Brewers will be facing four opponents with sub-.500 records and one middle-of-the-road team, with three of those five series coming at home. They'll first host the Miami Marlins, followed by the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies, all for three-game series. After that, they head to the West Coast to do battle with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels.

Although they cannot afford to let their guard down, the Milwaukee Brewers have a clear opportunity in front of them to fatten up their win total and chase franchise history with a 100-win season. But more importantly for Playoff purposes, they can extend their lead over the Chicago Cubs and secure the NL Central title for the fifth time in six years — a much-needed respite with the Cubs heating up and only five games behind them for the lead.

If the Milwaukee Brewers take care of business coming out of the All-Star Break, their Playoff seeding will be all but locked.

Home-field advantage is no joke, and the Brewers will need all the help they can get in the postseason this year. They learned the hard way that regular-season success will not automatically translate to Playoff success, and every little win matters when you're chasing the best record in the sport.

But smaller goals lead to greater success, and the Brewers need to remain focused on beating out the Cubs before they can get caught up in overcoming their Achilles heel in the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With a handful of middling opponents on the horizon, the Milwaukee Brewers mustn't let their foot off the gas. They must take care of business now because their 17th-ranked Strength of Schedule for the rest of the year, per Tankathon, is going to spike after they get some of these lower-level matchups out of the way in mid-to-late July. They still have six games against the Dodgers, three against the Braves, and seven against the Cubs to keep an eye out for.

Even if they come out of those three matchups with a losing record, they can still win their division if they manage to maintain their elite play against this softer stretch in the schedule. So if there were ever a time when the Brewers needed to lock in and save themselves some pain down the line, it's right now.