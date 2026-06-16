Brewers stars are getting snubbed in early returns of MLB All-Star voting

Fan voting is always a sore subject for small market teams, but when you're as talented as this Milwaukee Brewers team is, with this dedicated of a fanbase, there's no excuse to have your best players left off the All-Star team. That's what made the first wave of 2026 MLB All-Star voting returns so shocking for the Brew Crew.

None of the Brewers' batters have cracked the Top 2 in positional voting for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia. As of now, as shared by 620 WTMJ's Dominic Cotroneo, three different Brewers players rank in the Top 4 at their respective positions: second baseman Brice Turang (3rd), catcher William Contreras (4th), and first baseman Jake Bauers (4th).

Fan voting is ultimately a popularity contest, and the Brewers are up against some of the biggest markets and players in the world. But for arguably the best team in baseball, there's no excuse not to have at least one All-Star starter selected. If none of their players sneak into the Top 2 at their respective positions by June 25th, it's going to be another All-Star game where the Milwaukee Brewers are supremely underrepresented for where they stand in the MLB hierarchy.

That responsibility falls in the hands of one of the best fanbases in professional baseball.

It's up to Milwaukee Brewers fans to vote their stars into the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

How often do fans have the ability to control something that tells the story of MLB History? The answer is approximately once a year, when All-Star voting falls into their hands.

If you look at the crowd for every Brewers home game, what you'll find is one of the most devoted groups of fans you'll ever meet. They're kind, they're passionate, they understand the game, and they know how to have a good time. Few fanbases build the personal relationships with players and coaches like here in Milwaukee, feeding into one of the best sports cultures in the United States or beyond.

It's time to channel some of that same energy into the fan vote, because if not, you're going to have an MLB All-Star game in which the third-best record in the entire sport has no All-Star starters.

Let's start with the easiest of the bunch — William Contreras. The veteran heartbeat of this team, Contreras has been one of the most consistent bats and leading voices for Milwaukee since he arrived about three and a half years ago. He's in the midst of a stellar season, leading the team in both hits and at-bats all year long. He's incredibly deserving of an All-Star appearance for what he's done on the field, and just as deserving of it for who he is off the field.

Then there's Jake Bauers, the breakout story of the season, setting MLB records and finding an unprecedented level of consistency after years searching for it in different places. For his story alone, he deserves consideration, but the stats and power batting backed the claim up just as well. You could say the same for Brice Turang, who has somehow become underrated despite talks of him being a Top 10 batter in all of baseball earlier this year.

Needless to say, these aren't chumps who are getting into the conversation because of a fan vote. These are deserving All-Star candidates who need your support. So if you want your favorite Brewers players to advance to the final round, click here and submit your ballot.