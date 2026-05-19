Brewers' placement in latest World Series betting odds borders on disrespectful

What more do the Milwaukee Brewers have to do to get taken seriously? With the fourth-best overall regular-season record in baseball over the last five seasons, the Brewers consistently punch above their weight class, regardless of where they rank among the MLB's top spenders. With an established farm system and a culture that binds veterans and rising stars like glue, the Brewers are a threat to win the NL Central every single season.

For that reason, it's time for them to start getting taken a little bit more seriously as World Series contenders. No one is going to be able to keep up with the spending of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but baseball isn't just about the money. Talent, culture, work ethic and camaraderie matter when your back is up against the wall. Few teams embody the qualities of a winner better than the Brewers.

That made it all the more confusing when the MLB posted BetMGM's World Series winner odds on Tuesday afternoon, ranking the Brewers as the 11th most likely team to win it all this year.

Simply put, you've got to be kidding me.

It's time to start taking the Milwaukee Brewers seriously as a World Series contender.

Hot on the trail of the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the NL Central, the Brewers have been feisty in every game they've played this year. This success has been in spite of injuries to key players, which forced crafty manager Pat Murphy to dig deep into his bench for the team's first 40 games. Now that the lineup is finally getting healthy again, Milwaukee is finding its groove, having won eight of its last 10 games heading into Tuesday night's game in Chicago.

This isn't to say there is no concern for this year. With $81.8 million in active cap, the Brewers rank 21st in spending, which is almost a third of the active cap of the league-leading Philadelphia Phillies at $239.3 million. It's a team that's reliant on a rotation of young, unproven pitchers on a franchise that hasn't appeared in a World Series since 1982.

But the Brewers are at their best when they are underrated. Allowing them to fly under the radar and projecting them to fall short of their goals in the postseason only adds fuel to the fire for a team that already draws inspiration from anywhere they can find it.

No, I'm not telling you to bet the farm on the Brewers winning the World Series. It just feels like no matter how much they continue to prove that this is a world-class organization, some baseball pundits may never take them seriously until they actually bring home the title. So now it's time to roll out the barrel and show the world what they're capable of.