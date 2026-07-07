Brewers' All-Star snubs prove they're still the MLB's most underrated powerhouse

If the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers had the second-best record in baseball, how many MLB All-Star selections do you think they would have? My guess is a heck of a lot more than the two allotted for the Milwaukee Brewers this year, but that's the life of a small-market team in the modern MLB.

Catcher William Contreras and starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski are representing the Milwaukee Brewers at the 2026 All-Star Game — both as reserves. They are incredibly deserving additions who've been staples of the Brewers' success this season, with Contreras as one of the most reliable catchers in the game and Misiorowski as the top rising star at his position. And yet, it's not enough to encapsulate the Milwaukee Brewers' story this season.

How is it possible that eight teams have three or more All-Stars, but the team with the second-best record in the sport has just two? In fact, six of those teams have double the number of All-Stars as the Brewers — the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies (5), Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees (4). Milwaukee's record through 88 games is better than all of those teams but the Dodgers.

Despite their success as a top five team by most offensive and defensive metrics, the Milwaukee Brewers are somehow still being slept on.... even by MLB All-Star voters.

MLB All-Star returns prove the Milwaukee Brewers are somehow still flying under the radar...

At this point, it's almost better for the Brewers to stay where they are. If the league isn't ready to take them as seriously as they should, Milwaukee can get the jump on someone come postseason time.

The No. 1 most obvious snub on their roster is 2B Brice Turang, who has asserted himself as not only one of the best players at his position but also one of the best batters in baseball this season. The 26-year-old is posting a .269/.364/.460 slash line with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs on the season. According to The Athletic, he ranks first among all second basemen in wRC+, or Weighted Runs Created Plus, which is an all-encompassing offensive metric that takes a player's offensive value added vs. league average.

Some of the other Brewers All-Star snubs include starting pitcher Kyle Harrison, reliever Aaron Ashby, and left fielder Jackson Chourio, who was only left off the list because he missed a good chunk of the season due to injury.

This gives the Brewers all the motivation they need to put their foot on the gas pedal and push to finish the season strong. It would be nice to see more Brew Crew representation at the MLB All-Star Game, but there are far bigger fish to fry this year, with all eyes on the looming postseason. That's where the Brewers hope to earn the respect of the rest of the baseball world.