Brewers defied history in their miraculous World Series Game 2 comeback victory

The Milwaukee Brewers gave up four runs in the first inning — as many as they have in any postseason game thus far in 2026 to begin Game 2 of the World Series. And yet, with all the cards stacked against them, Milwaukee defied logic and made another signature comeback victory to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 to claim a two-game lead in the Fall Classic.

This was the fifth time in World Series history that a team allowed four runs in the first inning of a game and still won, per Sara Langs. Three of the other four teams went on to win the title.

It also marked the sixth consecutive postseason victory for the Milwaukee Brewers and bumped their record up to 5-1 in playoff games decided by one run or fewer this year. Proving themselves to be one of the most relentless crunch-time lineups in recent MLB history, this marks the second game the Brewers have won this postseason after trailing by four or more runs. Before this year, they had an all-time postseason record of 1-19 in those situations.

By all reasonable measures, the Milwaukee Brewers claimed a 2-0 lead in the World Series, but if you've watched this team closely this season, you'd know this is exactly how they like to win. Patiently, precisely, and by sticking to the strategy that got them here in the first place.

The Milwaukee Brewers had no business making this legendary World Series comeback, but that's par for the course.

All year long, Logan Henderson has been one of the most reliable starting pitchers in baseball, but Tampa Bay got the best of him early. An error by Cooper Pratt on a hit by the first batter of the game, Yandy Díaz, set up runs for himself and Chandler Simpson before catcher Liam Hicks blasted a two-run homer that brought him and Junior Caminero back across home plate.

The hearts of Brewers fans everywhere sank into their stomachs, wondering whether it was already a lost cause. But not in the minds of the players themselves. This is a team that loves to play the underdog role, posting an unusual 35-36 record after giving up the first run of the game. In general, teams that give up the first run of the game tend to lose two-thirds of the time.

Facing Rays ace Drew Rasmussen and a deep rotation out of the Tampa Bay bullpen, Milwaukee managed 11 hits and five walks, forcing him out of the game in the middle of the fourth inning. Star outfielder Jackson Chourio set the tone for the Brewers atop the batting order, contributing two hits, two steals, and the first run of the game from a William Contreras base hit in the first inning.

It was a special night for rookie Cooper Pratt, who logged his first career playoff RBI on a go-ahead single for his 10th hit of the MLB Playoffs. The 22-year-old has been on the wrong side of some tough defensive plays in the first two games of the World Series, but he maintained his composure and responded with the maturity he needed to get the job done.

But at the end of the day, no one would be able to rejoice like this without the play of the game — the tying shot and the Brewers' only World Series home run of 2026 from Sal Frelick, who only hit four of them in 384 trips to the plate in the regular season. It was his second of the MLB Playoffs, and when it's all said and done, it may go down as the most important swing of his entire life. He's the hero of the game and will be celebrated as such in Milwaukee during the Brew Crew's off-day before heading to Tampa Bay.

Credit for the win goes to reliever Abner Uribe, who doubled down on his Game 1 success with zero hits and one strikeout in 26 pitches, playing set-up man for Aaron Ashby, who notched the save and kept his playoff hot streak alive with three strikeouts and one hit on 28 pitches to close out the game.

It took so many minute details for the Brewers to pull out this win, but that's just how they roll. From Contreras' outstanding defense behind the plate to a sneakily important night from Brice Turang, every single player chipped in to this massive World Series win, which sets up the potential for the first Fall Classic win in franchise history.

The last 13 teams to go up 2-0 in the World Series have gone on to win it. Now it's time for Milwaukee to write its legacy as one of the grittiest, most detail-oriented, and genuinely lovable teams of this era.