With Giannis Antetokounmpo now a member of the Miami Heat, two first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft and several new players on their way to Milwaukee, Bucks fans' heads are understandably swimming at the moment.

The team's selection of Arizona guard Brayden Burries, though, should clear at least one thing up: Tyler Herro should stay in Milwaukee.

Herro was the "centerpiece" of the deal that sent Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to South Beach. He'll be joined by Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks (one of which just became Nate Ament), one pick swap and one second-round pick.

There's already been some scuttlebutt that the 26-year-old All-Star could be rerouted to a third team in exchange for more draft assets, but a backcourt combination of Burries and Herro is too promising to pass up.

Bucks just drafted Tyler Herro's ideal running mate in Brayden Burries

Herro is elite at what he does best: He's a three-level shot creator and shot maker. He's a knockdown 3-point shooter off the dribble, off the catch and on the move. He can get to the free-throw line (where he shot 91.7 percent last season). He's an underrated playmaker and facilitator with a high IQ and feel.

But his flaws are glaring.

The Milwaukee native isn't incredibly agile, explosive or strong. He can get in heat-check mode and start launching bad shots at bad times. He's not a great finisher at the rim, assuming he can get past his defender and isn't settling for pull-up mid-range jumpers.

Burries is the yin to Herro's yang.

Where Herro's lack of strength can make him a target of opposing offenses, Burries is a stout and strong two-way guard. He's physical, aggressive and gets up into players, which leads to turnovers and runouts.

Where Herro can be a shot-chucker at times, Burries is an efficient and under control offensive player who can muscle his way to the rim and finish.

The one-and-done Arizona product proved capable of finding a role and excelling at it. With the Wildcats, he was a high-level secondary engine on one end and a physical, high-motor pest on the other.

That bodes well for Herro's future with the Bucks. Had GM Jon Horst gone in a different direction at No. 10 — say with a score-first point guard like Labaron Philon Jr. or a smaller point guard like Christian Anderson Jr. — it would've raised real questions about Herro's long-term future.

With a guard like Burries as his backcourt running mate, Herro should stay — and thrive — in Milwaukee.