The Milwaukee Bucks are one step closer to handing Brayden Burries the keys

It's not too often that an NBA franchise puts a rookie point guard in the driver's seat and hands him the keys, and while that's not exactly what's happening with Brayden Burries in Milwaukee, we're getting extremely close before he ever logs minutes in a regular-season game. The 21-year-old combo guard was not only a standout in NBA Summer League, but he carried his momentum into the preseason, averaging 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 steals in four games.

Burries has been lauded as the potential steal of the draft, slipping to Milwaukee at the 10th pick, just as they dreamed he would. He's far and away one of the most exciting young players to come out of this draft class for his poise, aggression, and advanced two-way skill set at such a young age.

If they hadn't already committed to his development, the Bucks doubled down with their final roster cut by parting ways with former starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr., who picked up a $5.4 million player option in the offseason and stayed with Milwaukee through training camp and preseason.

By waiving Porter Jr., the Bucks' front office made a commitment not only to Burries' development, but to ensuring he has a substantial role during his debut season in the NBA, because they believe in what he can bring now and who he'll become later.

Brayden Burries is the centerpiece of Bucks basketball as Milwaukee embarks on a new journey back to contention.

Given their draft pick situation, there was a baseline level of concern about how long it might take the Bucks to find some new building blocks for the franchise's future. Thankfully, those concerns were quickly put to rest this summer with Burries and Nate Ament joining the team in the draft, and through the four exciting young players that came from Miami in the return for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Yet, even with a hometown All-Star returning to Wisconsin and a plethora of talented up-and-comers coming with him, it's Burries who stands out above the rest. It's so rare to see a player with his combination of talent and growth potential in the mid-to-late lottery of the NBA Draft, where all too often, teams are taking swings at role players.

Expect Burries to enter the league as the Bucks' third guard, and possibly even their lead ball-handler coming off the bench to start his pro career. The good news for Bucks fans is that Burries is wise beyond his years, both with the ball and without, using his functional athleticism and length to disrupt plays on defense and get himself open on offense.

So while Rollins and Tyler Herro will be leading the starting unit this year in Milwaukee, the Bucks are still paving the way to one day hand the keys over to Burries, whether he knows it or not.