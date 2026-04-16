Brandon McManus Could Go from Zero to Hero for Packers in 2026

The Green Bay Packers' special teams unit was a disaster across the board during the 2025 season, but the most obnoxious offender was the kicker spot. Since-fired special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia wouldn't give up on Brandon McManus, despite Lucas Havrisik being objectively more accurate. McManus hit lows that could set him up to be a natural hero in 2026, though.

McManus was 24/30 on field goals during the regular season, but his implosion during a 31-27 loss to the Chicago Bears in the NFC wild-card round included a missed extra point and two missed field goals. In a four-point loss, that's the game-tying extra point and field goal, plus the game-winning FG on paper. That's brutal. McManus admitted as much after the game.

“The biggest disappointment of my career. It was an embarrassment of a performance. It’s disappointing. My role on the team is to make kicks and these guys pour in thousands of plays over the course of the season and I leave seven points on the board today. The most disappointing point of my career ever," McManus said after the performance, via PackersNews.com.

Despite seeming like the end of the road for McManus, Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur agreed to give McManus his $1 million roster bonus to return for the 2026 season. McManus is entering the second year of a three-year extension signed in 2025. He's the only kicker on a guaranteed deal, with Havrisik on a future/reserve contract. McManus will make $2.7 million in 2026, then $4.6 million in 2027. That 2027 salary could be reduced to a $1,666,668 payout if he's cut. Green Bay would open up $4.6 million on its cap sheet.

McManus has to be the team's answer. He still has time to prove he can be.

Brandon McManus May Be Next Kicker to Go from Scapegoat to Pro Bowl

If McManus was able to show the world why the Packers invested in him in the first place during the 2026 season, he wouldn't be the first kicker to get his golden leg back after noticeably falling from grace.

Eddy Piñeiro became a late bloomer with the Carolina Panthers after four years struggling on five different teams. Jason Myers went from Arena Football to a contributor with the Seattle Seahawks, and he even struggled during his second year in the Emerald City.

McManus could have a similar bounce-back. Down-years happen at the position. Perhaps Cam Achord will help get him back near his 2024 efficiency. In his first season as special teams coordinator, this should be among his top priorities, on top of reshaping the return game after the Packers struggled mightily in that area in 2025.

If that happens, McManus could go from the least popular guy on the team to the comeback player of the year. If not, Green Bay could finally be forced to make a change and close the book on McManus for good.

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