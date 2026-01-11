Quay Walker's Packers Future in Jeopardy After Wild Card Loss

The Green Bay Packers will likely undergo numerous changes this offseason after collapsing against the Chicago Bears on Saturday night. One of them will likely be in the linebacker room, where they'll almost certainly be down a difference maker.

Quay Walker is set to become a free agent, and the Packers could receive compensatory draft capital if he's signed away. Spotrac projects that Walker will earn about $9.7 million annually on his next contract, which is pricy for cash-strapped Green Bay. If general manager Brian Gutekunst isn't fired into the sun, he isn't likely to risk more of the same by extending him with the limited flexibility the front office has.

Walker wasn't bad against the Bears. He had six tackles, three assisted. Still, missing several low tackles and struggling while dropping back in coverage attracted more negative attention than positive. For the season, Walker was solid. He had 128 tackles, almost half of them solo tackles, but his inefficiencies in the passing game are too big a hole to ignore any longer.

Well, it's too big a hole to ignore while negotiating his next contract. Walker is so good at stopping the run that, at the right price, it wouldn't be hard to justify a long-term deal.

If only it was set to play out that way. (Hint: It's not.)

Quay Walker's Uncertain Future Opens Door for Packers to Shake Up LB Room

The plan to replace Walker would likely come from within if he leaves Green Bay in March. McDuffie is an option at the MIKE spot, as is Ty'Ron Hopper. Of course, there's always the chance of drafting Walker's replacement in the draft this April, or GM Gutekunst may even find some help in free agency.

McDuffie and Hopper getting a promotion on the depth chart as the team takes some depth on the second or third day of the draft seems like the likeliest outcome. While Hopper could stand to gain some size this offseason, his athleticism and field awareness make him an immediate threat to opposing offenses. McDuffie, meanwhile, has experience with the green dot helmet, so he's been ready for increased responsibilities for years.

There's also veteran LB Nick Niemann, who's also slated to be a free agent. Although he exclusively played special teams snaps this season, his potential re-signing to an affordable contract could open the door for Niemann to make defensive contributions next season.

Gutekunst did well to draft depth at the position over the past half-decade. Now, with his possible exit, along with head coach Matt LaFleur's, we'll see it tested as the guy with the highest pedigree hits the free agent market and leaves a big opening in the middle.

