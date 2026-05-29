Austin Ekeler is the ultimate backup option for Packers amid running back uncertainty

The scandal surrounding Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs has cast a dark cloud over their backfield. While the NFL world waits with bated breath to see if Jacobs will play this season, Packers fans have been faced with the harsh reality that their running back room is not as solidified as previously thought.

Jacobs, who turned himself in to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department on domestic abuse allegations, was released soon after when the Brown County District Attorney's Office announced that it's not prepared to press charges. While Jacobs' representation claims it has evidence to prove that the 28-year-old is not guilty, the Packers have opted not to make any major decisions until the legal process has played out.

While football is far from the most important aspect of this delicate, ongoing situation, it's certainly on the mind of Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. Assessing the free-agent landscape this late into the offseason seems bleak, but there is still hope in the form of a veteran running back with a sterling track record who remains unsigned.

Austin Ekeler could carve out a valuable role for the Green Bay Packers regardless of what happens next with Jacobs.

31-year-old Austin Ekeler, by all accounts, is considered a gem of a veteran leader in every locker room he's part of. Through nine seasons across the Chargers and Commanders organizations, Ekeler has proven himself as one of the league's hardest workers, going from undrafted to one of the most consistent pass-catching backs in football.

Although Ekeler tore his Achilles tendon last September, he's already cleared to return to football action and is looking for a new place to call home. Assuming that he's in shape to do so, Ekeler could immediately serve as a third-down back regardless of whether Jacobs is playing or not. He'd also make an excellent mentor and backfield partner for MarShawn Lloyd, entering the most important season of his football career.

Ekeler averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his last healthy season and boasts a near 80 percent catch rate for his career, proving his ability to create separation no matter how you get him the ball. He's the type of versatile ballcarrier who could fit into any system, and has the veteran know-how to take care of business as a blocker when neccesary.

More so than anything, having a motivated, high-character veteran in the locker room could bring the calming presence required for this team to focus on the task at hand and not allow what's going on with Jacobs to detract from their pursuit of a Super Bowl.