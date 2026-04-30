Packers Could Eye Unexpected FA Option to Challenge MarShawn Lloyd

The Green Bay Packers have indicated that they plan on adding competition for MarShawn Lloyd entering the 2026 season. But after declining to select a running back during the NFL Draft, it’s hard to see where the competition is going to come from as the team heads toward its offseason program.

Lloyd is currently projected to be the top backup to Josh Jacobs, but that feels like a risky idea considering his injury history. While they could consider a trade to solve the problem, free agency is another option that could lead them to Austin Ekeler.

The former member of the Washington Commanders is coming off a torn Achilles tendon suffered in a loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field last fall. But KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reports that Ekeler “is fully 100% medically cleared for all football activities” from the injury and adds that Ekeler “intends to play this season” and “is expected to draw solid interest.”

With the latest news, the Packers should be a team picking up the phone, as Ekeler could be the pickup that pushes Lloyd ahead of next season.

Austin Ekeler Could Be Packers’ Competition for MarShawn Lloyd

Lloyd is talented but hasn’t been able to prove it during his time in Green Bay. A third-round pick in the 2024 draft, Lloyd has played in just one game over his first two seasons, making six carries for 15 yards and one reception for three yards. Along the way, Lloyd has suffered hip, hamstring, ankle, groin, and calf injuries to go with an emergency appendectomy, and it’s unclear whether the USC product will ever live up to the hype.

Ekeler could be a solid hedge. While he’s on the back end of his career and coming off a major injury, he’s been a reliable complementary back throughout his career and even been a strong starter, most notably racking up 3,195 yards from scrimmage and 38 total touchdowns with the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. His production has declined over the past three seasons, however, with a high ankle sprain in 2023, multiple concussions in 2024, and last season’s torn Achilles causing him to miss time. But he’s a solid player who leaves the door open just a crack in case the Packers still believe in Lloyd.

That could be the best of both worlds for the Packers. Green Bay is obviously frustrated with Lloyd’s injury history, but they still see flashes of potential, including a 33-yard reception against the Indianapolis Colts last preseason. He also looked the part during his final collegiate season at USC, running for 820 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 13 catches for 232 yards.

The Packers also have Chris Brooks on the roster, but his limitations likely have him as a third-down back and probably not a threat to Lloyd’s role. Even if the Packers want Lloyd to seize the job behind Jacobs, they need to have insurance behind him, making Ekeler a solid free agent target.

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