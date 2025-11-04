Packers' TE Plan After Kraft Injury Made Clear by Tuesday's Moves

The Green Bay Packers have passed the NFL’s trade deadline and came and went without a major acquisition. The fact the Packers didn’t make a deal may not be surprising after they made a blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons in August, but it’s a little questionable considering Tucker Kraft’s season-ending injury.

However, Green Bay's plan to handle this massive absence was clarified later on Tuesday, as two tight ends -- McCallan Castles and Drake Dabney -- signed to the practice squad, and TE Josh Whyle was promoted to the active roster from the PS.

With these only being smaller additions and the lack of a big-name trade, it shows the Packers are willing to trust Luke Musgrave to handle the job.

Packers Put Their Faith in Luke Musgrave After Trade Deadline

Musgrave was taken a round ahead of Kraft in the 2023 draft but hasn’t lived up to that investment. In addition to failing to overtake Kraft on the depth chart, he’s dealt with a lacerated kidney suffered in his rookie season and a torn ankle ligament suffered in September of 2024.

With all the missed time, it would be understandable if the Packers acquired a veteran to take over Kraft’s role in the offense or at least some depth to lessen the blow. But Castle is unlikely to do either as a player that has yet to appear in a game since entering the league in 2024.

The rest of the depth chart indicates that the Packers are leaning on Musgrave. John FitzPatrick is suited more as a reserve tight end and was third on the depth chart before Kraft’s injury. Whyle's now set for the TE3 job after his promotion, but with 37 catches for 342 yards and two touchdowns during his career, he’s unlikely to overtake Musgrave for the starting job.

Even if the Packers pick up another tight end late in the season, it’s become clear that the job is Musgrave’s for the rest of the year. It gives the Oregon State product a redemption arc in the second half and one that was paved by the Packers decision not to acquire a notable tight end at the deadline.

