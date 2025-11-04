Asante Samuel Signing Is No-Brainer for Packers After Nate Hobbs News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Monday that cornerback Nate Hobbs will "miss at least the next two games with a Grade 1 sprain of his MCL," according to USA TODAY's Ryan Wood. It's bittersweet news, to say the least. On one hand, Hobbs has been terrible this season, and some time off — even if it's due to injury — might be what he needs to get back on track.

On the other hand, the upcoming absence is another example of Hobbs' debut season with the Packers being a disappointment. The fact that the 2025 NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday makes the situation even more unfortunate, as it will limit the scope of Green Bay's search for a potential replacement.

Although Hobbs' injury hasn't happened at an ideal time, the Packers can breathe easy, knowing that help is available in the form of a free-agent ballhawk.

Packers Need Asante Samuel Jr. After Losing Nate Hobbs to Injury

Former 2021 second-round pick Asante Samuel Jr. is someone who's experienced plenty of buzz since the offseason. The unsigned CB has been recovering from spinal surgery and has been waiting for an opportunity to shine after the Los Angeles Chargers let him walk in the spring. Now, he's officially cleared to play and sign with a team, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

With that in mind, the Packers have nothing to lose by chasing him after losing Hobbs.

Samuel, 26, showed flashes of potential during his first three seasons with the Chargers, amassing six interceptions and 35 pass break-ups in 46 games. He finished with a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of at least 75.6 twice during that stretch, which would lead all Packers cornerbacks this season.

It's far from guaranteed that Samuel will return to that level immediately, but he's worth a flier. Joining a Super Bowl contender like the Packers could be enough to motivate him to turn back the clock, and that potential happening would easily elevate the team's secondary. It would also give head coach Matt LaFleur an excuse to limit Hobbs' playing time when he returns, or at least move him to the slot where he belongs.

Between Samuel's draft pedigree and Super Bowl-winning DNA in his veins, it's safe to say he'll be a popular target now that he's been cleared to play. The Packers need to realize this and make a play for him as soon as possible, because he could be the difference between the CB room turning things around and Green Bay fans being forced to watch Hobbs get tormented on the outside even more than he already has been.

Needless to say, general manager Brian Gutekunst needs Samuel's agent, Trevon Smith, on the phone ASAP.

