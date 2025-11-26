AFC Center Cashing in Has Quietly Big Impact on Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a divisional tilt against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. That game will have serious ramifications on the NFC North standings, and the Packers are expected to have running back Josh Jacobs back in the fold. That adds a different dynamic to the backfield compared to last week, leaving time to tell how things will shake out.

While the focus is on this contest, there was an extension that was handed out on Tuesday that could have an effect on the Packers. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos are giving center Luke Wattenberg a four-year, $48 million extension with $27 million guaranteed.

With him locked down for the future, he's one less option that will be available in free agency, and it wouldn't be surprising if that news also impacts the Packers' free agency plans.

Luke Wattenberg’s Extension Could Have an Impact on Packers

The Packers' decision at center is something that will get answered over the next few months. Elgton Jenkins was placed on injured reserve after suffering a lower-leg fracture, and his status for the 2025 season is in serious doubt. That led to Sean Rhyan being thrust into the starting lineup, and he's looking for a payday.

For the last four seasons, Rhyan has been a depth piece along the offensive line, playing positions like guard and center. While he won't command a deal like Wattenberg, Rhyan is going to try to get the highest deal possible. And being a starter for the Packers is the best chance to showcase that.

In 11 games (six starts) for the Packers this season, Rhyan has logged a 54.6 overall grade (55th among 81 graded guards), 38.7 pass-block grade (74th among 81 graded guards), and a 59.8 run-blocking grade (42nd among 81 graded guards) on Pro Football Focus.

Rhyan needs to improve over the final stretch of the regular season, but free agency is a game. That's where plenty of players get overpaid because the team has a need, and if you want to secure the guy you like, you might have to outbid several other teams. And since there is one less center out there for the 2026 free agent class, that could have a ripple effect on Green Bay.

We are still a ways away from that, but the center position is a spot where fans could see some movement for the Packers in the coming months. Needless to say, all eyes will be on Rhyan and whether or not he can provide Green Bay with what it needs moving forward.

