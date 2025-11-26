Josh Jacobs' Return Leaves Packers with Difficult RB Choice in Week 13

The Green Bay Packers have a looming contest against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day that has massive ramifications. There isn't room for any slip-ups in the NFC North race, and the Packers are getting one of their best players back on the field.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport appeared on "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday and expressed that running back Josh Jacobs should be ready to roll against the Lions, as he's been dealing with a thigh contusion and a bone bruise in his knee.

While it's great to have Jacobs back in the fold, it adds another layer to how things will shake out in the backfield. And based on how RB2 Emanuel Wilson played in the win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers need to figure out how the carries will be split in this contest.

Josh Jacobs Return Will Change Dynamic in Packers Backfield

Before missing last week's game, Jacobs had been the workhorse in the backfield, as he tied for 11th in the league in carries (169) and second in rushing touchdowns (12), while racking up 648 rushing yards. In every game he started this season, he led the team in carries, but he's left some things to be desired on the field, averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

In Jacobs' absence, Wilson had an outstanding performance, recording 107 rushing yards and two scores versus Minnesota. That was the most rushing yards for any game this season for the Packers, highlighting that Wilson can't just be forgotten about.

Green Bay handed Jacobs a four-year, $48 million deal in free agency in March 2024, and he's getting $11.3 million this season. They paid him handsomely, and that certainly plays a role in why he's always heavily featured. That doesn't mean a change can't happen, though.

Jacobs has found success on the ground; however, it might not be wise for him to dominate the workload in the backfield. Wilson has just three games with more than 10 carries, but that is something that should change if the Packers want to keep the entire RB room's legs fresh for the playoffs.

Considering that Jacobs is dealing with two injuries and Wilson showed that he can be effective for the Packers, getting him more run could be beneficial. It would allow Jacobs to stay fresher through this brutal stretch to end the season while also keeping the hot hand in Wilson involved. Besides, Green Bay can also revert to its original plans if Wilson falters.

It's also something that could wear opposing defenses down. Wilson (226 pounds) and Jacobs (223 pounds) are two bruising tailbacks who make it hard for defenders to bring them down. Green Bay is eighth in the NFL in team carries (320), indicating they love running the ball. And that means, there's more than enough carries to go around, making it interesting to see how the backfield opportunities shake out in this Week 13 tilt against Detroit.

