Elgton Jenkins' Injury Just Pushed Packers Closer to $20 Million Decision

The Green Bay Packers are officially losers of two straight games after falling on Monday Night Football. This 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was worrisome, as the offense struggled to move the ball, giving the Packers plenty to be concerned about in the season's second half.

In addition to the loss, the Packers had center Elgton Jenkins leave the game with a lower leg injury, and it was reported by ESPN's Rob Demovsky that Jenkins suffered a fracture. After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur said the injury "doesn't sound promising."

This is less than ideal, and based on how long he'll be sidelined, the Packers' decision to cut Jenkins this offseason may be easier. He has one year left on his current deal and has a $24.8 million cap hit for 2026, but if Green Bay cuts him in the offseason, they could only get hit with a $4.8 million dead cap hit, saving them $20 million on the books per Spotrac.

Packers Cutting Elgton Jenkins in Offseason Is a Serious Possibility After Injury

The Packers moved Jenkins from guard to center this offseason. Before making the change, he wanted a new deal from Green Bay, but nothing was agreed upon. During his tenure in Green Bay, Jenkins has been a solid force upfront, making the Pro Bowl twice.

Despite having some good play under his belt, the Packers may look to save that money and use it to upgrade other parts of the team. In 2025, Jenkins has a 62.6 overall grade (21st among 36 graded centers), 71.6 pass-blocking grade (6th among 36 graded centers), and a 62 run-blocking grade (24th among 36 graded centers) on Pro Football Focus.

While he is still a great pass protector, Green Bay may not want to figure out a long-term deal to keep him around or have his $24.8 million salary on the books. The offensive line as a whole has been disappointing for Green Bay, but this injury isn't ideal.

Losing one of your better offensive linemen is brutal, especially when that unit seems to have some struggles right now. Depending on the timeline for Jenkins' recovery, there's a chance that he's played his last game with Green Bay.

Ken Ingalls, who analyzes the Packers' salary cap, pointed out on X that there's a better chance Green Bay moves on from Jenkins over Aaron Banks. Considering that Banks signed a four year, $77 million deal this past free agency, and is on the books for $24.8 million in 2026 with a dead cap hit of $20.25 million, that does seem more likely.

This is a tough blow for Jenkins, for sure, and a potential divorce is something the Packers must consider in the coming months.

