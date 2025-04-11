Aaron Rodgers Just Got Another Step Closer to Joining Vikings

The offseason drama continues to churn on for former Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers. After his release from the New York Jets, Rodgers is a free agent for the first time in his career. But finding a new team has been a more complicated process than expected for the future Hall of Famer.

Rodgers has flirted with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the free agency period, but the juicer headline has been his interest in joining the Minnesota Vikings. With an unproven second-year quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings spent over a week debating bringing in the 41-year-old as a stopgap before ultimately deciding to move forward while keeping the door open for Rodgers just in case.

On Friday, that door may have cracked open just a little more as a prominent free agent signing thinned the quarterback market and could clear a path for Rodgers to wind up in Minnesota after all.

Joe Flacco’s Signing Could Clear Path for Rodgers to Wind Up With Vikings

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cleveland Browns have reached an agreement on a one-year, $4 million contract with Joe Flacco. Flacco’s deal includes incentives that could hike the price of the contract up to $13 million, presuming that the 40-year-old will have a chance to start in Cleveland next season.

Reunion: the Cleveland Browns and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco reached agreement today on a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $13 million with incentives, his agency @JLSports3 told ESPN. Flacco now will return to Cleveland, where he won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the… pic.twitter.com/pOaCuhrVmS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2025

This seems like an irrelevant move when it comes to the Rodgers drama. However, Schefter notes that Flacco was talking to the Vikings and Steelers before deciding to sign with the Browns. The chance to start may have been a determining factor in that decision but it leaves Minnesota’s options dwindling as they look to sign a quarterback to pair with McCarthy.

McCarthy was the 10th overall pick in last year’s draft but didn’t play in his rookie season after suffering a knee injury. The 22-year-old underwent a second procedure on his knee in November but has resumed football activities as he prepares for next season. Still, the Vikings would like to find an upgrade over current backup Brett Rypien and while Rodgers would be the starter, their options are running out.

The Vikings' first plan was to keep Daniel Jones, but he left for a chance to battle Anthony Richardson for the starting job with the Indianapolis Colts. Sam Darnold left Minnesota to sign a massive contract with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency and other options such as Gardner Minshew (Kansas City), Zach Wilson (Miami), Jameis Winston (New York Giants) and Cooper Rush (Baltimore) have all come off the board.

Minnesota has been linked to former Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but he didn’t play in 2024 and no deal was imminent according to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz. With Drew Lock and Carson Wentz the other top options on the market, both sides are playing a game of musical chairs. If Tannehill goes elsewhere, the Vikings could be forced to see if Rodgers would be interested in becoming a backup or forking out draft capital to bring back Kirk Cousins.

But every time the Vikings seem to slam the door shut – such as Kevin O’Connell’s comments at last month’s NFL owners meetings – something seems to pry it back open. This doesn’t make Rodgers’ arrival in Minnesota imminent but it increases the chances of it happening. If McCarthy struggles during minicamp and OTAs and Minnesota can’t find a backup, the Vikings could make a call to Rodgers, who has been willing to throw himself into this situation.

