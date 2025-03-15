Aaron Rodgers-Vikings Rumors Take a Surprise New Turn

The journey of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken center stage in the opening week of free agency. Rodgers is available for the first time in his career and is taking as much time as possible as he decides where he wants to play in 2025.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants have been listed as two logical landing spots for Rodgers if he wants to play next season. But the Minnesota Vikings have emerged as a dark horse candidate that is reportedly considering bringing in their former rival to give second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy another year of development.

The possibility of Rodgers landing in Minnesota creates a similar storyline to when Brett Favre led the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game in 2009. But that path became more complicated when news about Rodgers’s decision was revealed on Saturday afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers Would Contemplate Retirement if Vikings Turn Him Down

A report from Michael Silver, Dianna Russini, and Alec Lewis of The Athletic detailed Rodgers’s thought process in free agency. While they said that Rodgers prefers to play for the Vikings, the decision is ultimately up to head coach Kevin O’Connell. If O’Connell says no, the report states that Rodgers would consider retirement over suiting up for the Steelers or Giants.

“Rodgers has been targeted by the Steelers and Giants but has essentially put both teams on hold while he waits for clarity regarding the Vikings’ situation,” The report reads. “If Minnesota ceases to be an option, it’s also possible that Rodgers will turn down both the Steelers (a 2024 playoff team) and Giants and instead opt for retirement.

“The bottom line: There are a lot of people waiting on Rodgers’ decision. And Rodgers, at least for now, is waiting on O’Connell.”

A partnership between the Vikings and Rodgers would make sense on multiple levels. The Vikings selected McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in last year’s draft, but he missed all of last season due to a knee injury. O’Connell revived Sam Darnold’s career in his absence, and Rodgers feels the Vikings’ infrastructure could do the same as he enters his 21st season.

But the Vikings also remain high on McCarthy. If O’Connell feels like adding Rodgers will stunt his development, he’s best served finding a different veteran quarterback to pair with the 21-year-old next season and start him when he’s ready.

There’s also a public relations disaster waiting to happen. Rodgers has been one of the biggest villains in Vikings history, perhaps even more so than Favre before he joined the Vikings over 15 years ago. While the Vikings are ready to win now, Rodgers’s presence could be a distraction if he refuses to show up for offseason team activities and minicamp and continues to make appearances on The Pat McAfee show.

Rodgers refused to give up those privileges in a meeting with the New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn last month, and the Jets are eating nearly $50 million in dead money to not have him on the roster in 2025.

It’s a drama that has three franchises and potentially a few other quarterbacks in Rodgers’ hands and could determine whether he becomes a Viking or rides off into the sunset.

