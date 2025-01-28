Former Packer Joining Another NFC North Team Projected as Possibility in 2025
By Chris Schad
Aaron Jones had a successful career with the Green Bay Packers but he may be the next former player to make his way around the NFC North.
Jones soent his first eight seasons in Green Bay, ranking third all-time behind Ahman Green and Jim Taylor with 5,940 rushing yards. But his tenure ended last spring when the team decided to move on and he subsequently signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.
The 30-year-old’s first season in Minnesota went well, rushing for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns last year. But there is a chance he could wind up with another division rival as he hits free agency again this year.
Aaron Jones Signing With the Chicago Bears Projected as a Possibility in 2025
Bleacher Report’s Christopher Knox projected where some of the top running backs in this year’s free agent market could land this spring. While Knox predicted Jones to return to the Vikings, he listed the Chicago Bears as a “sleeper destination” for the former Pro Bowler’s services, citing new head coach Ben Johnson’s history of a strong running game with the Detroit Lions.
“[Johnson] knows exactly what Jones can offer after repeatedly facing him as the Lions’ offensive coordinator,” Knox wrote. “Johnson could also be interested in pairing D’Andre Swift with a back like Jones to form a talented duo like the one he had with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Detroit. With all due respect to Roschon Johnson, Jones would be an upgrade in Chicago’s backfield.”
Pegging Jones to the Bears’ backfield makes sense. Johnson likely wants to establish a stronger running game to support Caleb Williams and Chicago ranked 25th with 1,734 rushing yards and tied with the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys for 27th with four yards per carry last season.
Swift’s job may be safe entering the second year of a three-year, $24 million contract last spring. But Jones would be a massive improvement over Johnson, who averaged just 2.7 yards per carry last season.
Jones has spoken positively about his season in Minnesota, stating the desire to finish his career with the Vikings earlier this month. He also stated that he is entering the “prime” of his career and could play eight more seasons last September.
But with Jones’s advanced age and expected price point, the Vikings could opt to get younger by tapping into a talented running back class in this year’s draft. While Jones is still productive, a departure from Minnesota isn’t out of the question and it could lead him to another NFC North rival.