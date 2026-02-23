Aaron Banks’ Packers Pressure Will Only Mount with Elgton Jenkins on the Way out the Door

One year ago, the Green Bay Packers looked to revamp their offensive line. One of the biggest pieces in that objective was Aaron Banks, who signed a four-year, $77 million contract in free agency. The move created a ripple effect across the group, moving Elgton Jenkins from his natural position of left guard to center and triggering a game of musical chairs in the trenches. But one year later, it appears the Banks signing has been a misstep.

The latest sign came over the weekend when SI’s Bill Huber reported that it is “widely expected” that Jenkins will be released by the Packers before the start of the NFL’s league year on March 11. According to Over The Cap, the move will save Green Bay $19.5 million in cap space that can be used to upgrade other areas of the roster. But it also throws Banks into a new crucible as a player that must perform in 2026.

Aaron Banks Under Big Pressure After Elgton Jenkins’ Expected Release From Packers

If Packers fans are looking for a scapegoat for why the offensive line regressed last season, Banks is a solid candidate. According to Pro Football Focus, Banks had just one season with an overall grade above 60.0 and it happened to be his last season with the San Francisco 49ers before hitting the free agent market, posting a 65.4 overall grade and allowing 25 pressures and a sack on 447 pass-blocking snaps.

Green Bay took the bait and made Banks the fifth-highest paid left guard in the NFL last season, just above Jenkins’s $17 million annual value, but they didn’t get a similar performance. In 817 total snaps, Banks posted a 55.6 overall grade and allowed 29 pressures and two sacks on 460 pass-blocking snaps. He also struggled with injuries and appeared to be a weak link in the trenches.

However, that was nothing compared to what the move did to Jenkins. Although he turned 30 in December, Jenkins had the worst season of his career with a 62.0 overall grade per PFF. While he was serviceable in pass coverage with 10 pressures on 293 pass-blocking snaps, he also allowed two sacks which was more than the previous two seasons (1) combined before suffering a season-ending leg injury last November.

In the end, the decision to sign Banks played a role in cutting Jenkins and it turned the spotlight back on Banks.

When the decision to cut Jenkins becomes official, the Packers will give Banks a $9.5 million roster bonus on the third day of the league year. He’ll also become Green Bay’s second-highest paid offensive lineman behind Zach Tom ($22 million AAV) barring the Packers deciding to re-sign free agent offensive tackle Rasheed Walker or signing another big-ticket free agent such as Tyler Linderbaum.

Even if a big signing does happen, Banks must play better in his second year in Green Bay. The Packers could have three new starters on the offensive line compared to the Week 1 lineup from last season and Banks will be one of the few signs of continuity. If that’s not enough to motivate Banks, he has another $9.5 million roster bonus due on the third year of the 2027 season, which could lead to his release if he doesn’t rebound next fall.

It will also be a bad look for Banks, who the Packers moved a two-time Pro Bowl guard in Jenkins to center in order to accommodate his arrival. If he doesn’t perform with Jenkins gone, Banks the spotlight will only become brighter on his contract and it could lead to Green Bay admitting it made a big mistake when they make their roster decisions next spring.

