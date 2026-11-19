The Green Bay Packers watched Aaron Banks underachieve for the San Francisco 49ers for four full years and told themselves they needed to give him a four-year, $77 million contract. What's the worst that could happen?

As expected, the former second-round pick flopped badly in his first year with the organization. He missed a couple of games with an injury, but he was the team's primary liability in the interior when he suited up.

The Packers doubled down on him after an injury-riddled training camp and still had him start when he was finally healthy in 2026. Now, 10 games later, Matt LaFleur may have finally realized that he's just unplayable.

The Packers did right to bench Aaron Banks, but his contract is a problem

“We were going to shuffle up the line a little bit,” LaFleur said when asked about Aaron Banks' benching. “I think Laken’s been doing a pretty good job, and we put him back to his natural position, and we’re going to let Banks compete at the right guard.”

If that's not an admission of failure, then how to call it? Brian Gutekunst has made plenty of bad deals in his tenure as general manager, but that Aaron Banks contract should probably rank in the top 10, maybe even top five.

Banks has only played three games this season, with Pro Football Focus giving him a 7.3 pass-blocking grade against the New England Patriots. Yes, that's not a typo: It reads seven point three. As in 7.3. He gave up four pressures, one quarterback hit, and one sack.

The Packers may have the worst offensive line in the game, and he still managed to stand out for all the wrong reasons. Imagine being so bad, so unplayable, that you lost your job to another struggling guard while making 77 times his salary. That's just atrocious.

So, now that the Packers have finally come to terms with the facts and decided to cut their losses, it's time they stop messing around and get Kevin Zeitler on the field. He's been coaching up the offensive line, and even at this age and with little to no playing time this season, he might still be the team's best run-blocker by a significant margin.

The Packers have no choice but to cut ties with Banks with a post-June 1 designation in the offseason. That will free up roughly $15 million in cap space for next offseason, though they will still have to carry his $25.4 million cap hit.

Regardless of what they decide to do, one thing's for sure: They'll have to find five new starters to keep Jordan Love out of harm's way, and while wasting all that money on Banks will hurt the finances, it's nice to know that his steep salary isn't a reason strong enough to keep putting the team through the tough experience of playing him.