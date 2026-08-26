A Joey Porter Jr. trade would light a fire under the Green Bay Packers' secondary

Cornerback has been one of the most contentious positions for the Green Bay Packers, so it'd only be right for them to survey the NFL landscape with an open mind about their options at the position. The hype for rookie corner Brandon Cisse continues to grow, while Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon battle to maintain their starting roles. But if they added Joey Porter Jr. to the mix, the conversation would change drastically.

It seems like former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, now running the ship in Pittsburgh, could be handing his former team an unintentional gift by exposing that the Steelers are at an "impasse" with Porter, who has not been participating in training camp and preseason practice activities over ongoing contract disputes.

Porter, the son of a Steelers legend and instant fan favorite in Pittsburgh, has grown into one of the most impactful young players at his position and a vital part of the team's defensive game plan over the last several years. So the fact that he's still not back on the field is extremely telling and opens the door for a team like the Packers to capitalize on Porter's growing distrust in Pittsburgh.

Trading for Joey Porter Jr. would take the Green Bay Packers defense to another level.

Although it's hard to quantify the impact that a cornerback makes, PFF released some extremely telling stats about the 26-year-old's 2025 season. He finished 3rd among eligible cornerbacks in both Passer Rating Allowed and Forced Incompletions while finishing 6th in Completion Rate Allowed. Through 14 games, Porter Jr. had 52 combined tackles, 14 pass deflections, and an interception while allowing a 48.5% completion percentage.

Given his output in only his third season as a pro, it's a no-brainer that Bleacher Report named the Packers as an ideal landing spot for Porter Jr., whose talent is obvious and whose growth trajectory over his first three seasons was somewhat reminiscent of his father's. If the Packers could add someone like that for a decent trade package, it would likely make them a much more credible defense.

The Packers had trouble giving up big plays, especially late in games during the 2025 season. Adding Porter Jr. wouldn't negate all of that instantly, but it certainly would give the Packers another big-bodied corner to compete with the best of the best, setting the tone for the rookie, Cisse, and forcing the wary veterans to step up their games in order to keep those starting spots.

It's not the move you might've expected, but if Porter Jr. truly becomes available in trade talks, it could be the move the Packers needed.