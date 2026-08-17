Keisean Nixon's frustration proves why the Packers need a cornerback competition

Once the breakout phenomenon of the Green Bay Packers' special teams unit, cornerback Keisean Nixon has found himself back in the headlines, but this time, for the wrong reasons. When the 29-year-old heard head coach Matt LaFleur say that there's still an open competition for the starting cornerback roles, he appeared to take it personally.

As reported by ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Nixon seems to feel like the Packers' cornerback competition is a direct response to his own performance rather than a benefit to the overall team:



"I guess I'm being punished right now," Nixon said to reporters about the open competition. "I've come here to compete for myself. What they do and who they choose, that's out of my control. I can only control what I can control."

It's plausible that Nixon's comments are somewhat taken out of context, but the overall tone comes off as salty. It's fair for him to feel frustrated by the situation, or like he earned his place as a starter over the last several seasons, but it misses the point of the competition in the first place and assumes that once he proved himself, that should factor into how the Packers approach their defense moving forward.

But if Nixon doesn't give them the best chance to compete for a Super Bowl as a starting CB, then the Packers' coaching staff shouldn't hesitate to make a tough call.

Keisean Nixon is missing the point of the Packers' cornerback competition and why they need him to step up more than ever.

Credit to Nixon, who worked from an undrafted free agent with the Raiders back in 2019 to a full-time starting cornerback in 2025. He was excellent at breaking up passes, with 13 on the season last year, finishing as the 40th-ranked cornerback per PFF's grading system. By all means, he should return to the lineup with confidence that he's going to expand on his success in 2026.

However, none of this means that Nixon should get cocky or entitled to his role. He led his position with 13 penalties on the season, and quarterbacks posted a 105.4 QBR when targeting the players he covered. Sure, Nixon had some serious matchups over the course of the year that could inflate those numbers, but he's also not without concern.

If the Packers' young cornerbacks are putting pressure on him to step up his game, that's no reason to sulk. It should be a strong source of motivation to go back out there and do what he's done his whole career — prove what makes him great. If he loses sight of that, it's going to be a problem for him and his team.

But if Nixon can find it within himself to use this competition to motivate himself and play a sharper style of coverage while maintaining his signature aggression, Nixon could have another career year while helping the Green Bay defense get back to its winning ways.