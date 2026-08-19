Carrington Valentine trade rumors heat up with three teams linked to Packers corner

The early career of Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine has been inconsistent, to say the least, through three seasons in Green Bay. Selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Valentine has played 49 games in green and gold, including 30 starts, to mixed results.

Although he has only intercepted two passes in three seasons, Valentine has been solid in coverage with four pass deflections and 31 combined tackles in 2026. PFF graded him out as the 44th-best cornerback, putting him in the top 61st percentile among eligible players. However, quarterbacks posted a 109.4 passer rating when targeting his matchup last season, causing concerns about his ability to sustain high-level coverage as the Packers' cornerback room gets deeper.

In turn, his name has come up in trade rumors throughout the league, with Easton Butler of Packer Report suggesting that the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers have reached out to Green Bay, inquiring about his availability. These are three teams whose secondaries have been in flux over recent years and will certainly look at low-risk, high-upside plays like Valentine.

However, the question remains... what does this mean for Valentine's future in Green Bay?

With the Packers' cornerback competition heating up, it wouldn't be surprising to see Carrington Valentine on the move.

Head coach Matt LaFleur hasn't been shy about the fact that every position is competing right now, with cornerback at the top of the list. Tackling was a serious issue for Green Bay's corners, especially in run coverage during the 2025 season, and Valentine was not excluded. If the Packers intend to play more man-to-man coverage this year, it could spell trouble for Valentine, who has historically struggled outside of zone coverage.

However, that might not be consistent with the historical precedent set by Jonathan Gannon's defenses. If he leans into a zone-heavy scheme and Valentine shows improvement in his run defense during the course of training camp, he could find himself in a more favorable position than ever. Plus, the rumor that three teams are reaching out on Valentine suggests that some scouts believe there's room for him to improve, and Green Bay would certainly want to see the fruits of their labor come to fruition as Valentine grows into the best version of himself.

It's hard to say whether Valentine will actually be moved by the time the season comes around, and the price likely wouldn't be very high given his track record. If the Packers can make it work roster-wise, it might be smart to keep him around for the last year of his rookie deal before making a final judgment, but if the cornerback competition through camp and pre-season gives them enough confidence to move on, they might as well pull the trigger.