5 Star Wide Receivers Packers Must Target After Josh Jacobs' Comments
3. D.K. Metcalf
If the Packers are looking for a game-breaking wide receiver who terrifies opposing defenses just by stepping on the field, D.K. Metcalf is a name to watch.
At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Metcalf looks like he was built in a lab. He’s bigger than some tight ends, faster than most cornerbacks, and more physical than just about anyone who lines up across from him.
And his production backs it up—he’s had three 1,000-yard seasons in the last five years and has hit at least six touchdowns in four of those five years.
What makes Metcalf such an intriguing fit in Green Bay is how he’d complement the rest of the Packers' receiving corps. Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks thrive in the middle of the field, and a player like Metcalf would open up deep-ball opportunities that simply weren’t there last year. His ability to stretch defenses vertically would create all kinds of room for Reed and Wicks to operate underneath.
The bigger question is whether Seattle is actually willing to move him. The Seahawks are in NFL purgatory—just good enough to stay relevant, but not quite good enough to be real contenders. They’ve won 9, 9, and 10 games in the last three seasons and have nothing to show for it.
If they decide they need to shake things up, trading Metcalf for a premium draft pick or two would make some sense.
Then there’s the Jaire Alexander idea. There’s been speculation about a potential Alexander-for-Metcalf swap with Green Bay tossing in a draft pick as a sweetener. On paper, this solves problems for both teams—Seattle desperately needs cornerback help, and Green Bay is thin at receiver—but it’s unclear if either front office would pull the trigger.
Regardless, Metcalf fits the bill of the No. 1 receiver Josh Jacobs was talking about. If the Packers are serious about upgrading the position, this is the kind of big, bold move they have to consider.