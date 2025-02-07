5 Star Wide Receivers Packers Must Target After Josh Jacobs' Comments
4. Cooper Kupp
If the Packers are looking for a calculated gamble at wide receiver, Cooper Kupp might be the name that makes the most sense. It would come with plenty of risk, but the reward could be great. Let’s start with the upside.
Kupp’s 2021 season wasn’t just great—it was historic. He put up a ridiculous 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns, leading the league in all three categories and carrying the Rams' offense all the way to a Super Bowl win. That year, he won Offensive Player of the Year, was a first-team All-Pro, and even finished third in MVP voting—as a wide receiver.
That level of dominance doesn’t just disappear overnight. If he’s healthy, Kupp is still one of the best route runners and most dangerous possession receivers in football. There isn’t a better security blanket in the NFL.
But that’s the problem—health. Since that dream season, Kupp has missed 17 games and has yet to crack 1,000 yards in any season. He’s 31 years old, has a massive cap hit in both 2025 and 2026, and the Rams have already found his heir apparent in Puka Nacua.
If Green Bay is willing to take a swing, there’s a world where Kupp bounces back in the right system. But is this really the kind of risk they need to take? Christian Watson’s injury history is already a concern.
On the other hand, Kupp’s contract situation could actually work in Green Bay’s favor. The Rams might be motivated to move off of his deal, and the Packers could acquire him at a discount. If that’s the case, restructuring his contract and getting him at a reduced price might make this worth the gamble.
It’s a boom-or-bust move, but if Green Bay is serious about upgrading the receiver room, Kupp is at least worth a phone call.