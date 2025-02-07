5 Star Wide Receivers Packers Must Target After Josh Jacobs' Comments
2. Garrett Wilson
If the Packers want to take a big swing on a wide receiver but avoid the age concerns of someone like Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson is the name that should be at the top of their list.
Wilson is only 24 years old and already looks like a bona fide star.
He’s put up at least 83 receptions, 1,000 yards, and three touchdowns in every season of his career despite playing with the Jets’ never-ending quarterback carousel. His 101 catches, 1,104 yards, and seven touchdowns last season were all career highs.
The upside is obvious. Wilson would instantly become the Packers’ WR1, giving Jordan Love a true go-to target who can separate, win at the catch point, and make plays after the catch.
He fits Green Bay’s short- and long-term timelines perfectly, as he’s still on his rookie contract with a team option for 2026. In theory, the Packers could trade for him, keep him cheap for one year and then lock him up with a long-term deal.
But that’s where things get complicated. Wilson is going to want big money the second he gets traded. A deal for him wouldn’t just require a first-round pick or more—it would also mean immediately handing over a market-resetting contract.
That’s a tough sell, even for a receiver as talented as Wilson. The Packers have to decide if they’re ready to invest that heavily in one player. If they are, Wilson is the kind of move that checks every box for a team looking to make a long-term leap.