5 Star Wide Receivers Packers Must Target After Josh Jacobs' Comments
Josh Jacobs didn’t dance around the issue. The Green Bay Packers’ star running back went on the radio this week and said exactly what a large chunk of the fanbase has been thinking: Green Bay needs a proven No. 1 wide receiver.
"We've got a really young group of receivers," Jacobs said. "All can be really, really, really special, but I think personally we need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 already, somebody that we know is going to be a little bit more consistent."
That comment set Packers Twitter/X on fire. Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks had some fun with it online, but the larger debate is nothing new.
Green Bay rolled into the 2024 season with four young, talented wideouts—Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Reed, and Wicks—all expected to take a leap. None of them truly did. Jacobs’ comments weren’t a slight at his teammates. He sees what the rest of us see—a young, inconsistent receiver room that could use an established game-changer.
So, if the Packers are serious about going all-in this offseason, here are five star wide receivers they should target.
1. Davante Adams
If the Packers go the trade route to find a No. 1 receiver, there’s an intriguing reunion lingering as a possibility--Davante Adams.
Jacobs was even asked directly about Adams in his interview, and while he didn’t outright push for the move, he made it clear that he and Adams have had conversations.
On paper, this reunion makes too much sense. Adams and Jordan Love already have a relationship. The Packers need a true No. 1. Adams still has plenty left in the tank, even if he’s not quite at his peak anymore.
However, it's out of either player's hands where Adams ends up.
The Packers would need a fair price on a trade. They would also need to know where Adams fits in their long-term plans, as he's not the same elite receiver he was when he left Green Bay. Regardless, this is an option they could pursue.