The bye week couldn't have come at a better moment for the banged-up Green Bay Packers. Of course, you never want to go into the break after a tough loss, but it may have also been a much-needed wake-up call.

Matt LaFleur's team has been pretty good for most of the season, though they've been non-competitive in the losses. Some of that has been due to coaching, but other issues are clearly personnel-related.

With that in mind, and even though there aren't many players available in free agency, LaFleur and his staff have plenty to do during the bye week. This team can make a deep postseason run, but they must first focus on these five issues.

5 issues the Packers must fix before Week 12

They have to either fix the run or abandon it

The Packers average just 67.0 rushing yards per game this season, the fewest in the league by a significant margin. Only Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks average over 4.0 yards per carry (4.1 and 4.2, respectively), and that's mostly due to some explosive runs.

That's why Matt LaFleur must either find a way to get them going on the ground or just come to terms with the fact that he must live and die by the passing game, just like the Cincinnati Bengals do. He can't keep committing to a flawed running game.

It's time to shake off the offensive line

On the same note, it's about time the Packers find their best five-man unit for the offensive line. They've had multiple bodies rotating to protect Jordan Love, mostly due to injuries, but the sample size is big enough to realize who should be benched and who should play.

The Packers must give Kevin Zeitler an opportunity to anchor things on the right side of the line, especially if they insist on running the ball. They should find five new starters this offseason, regardless of what happens this year.

They must get Tucker Kraft more involved

The Packers' offense consists of a short-yardage run, followed by a negative-yardage run, followed by a 20+ yard completion to either Matthew Golden or Christian Watson. That's unsustainable, and they're not maximizing the value of a YAC specialist like Tucker Kraft.

Granted, Kraft hasn't been at his best after his season-ending injury, but this team should emphasize getting him going with some scripted touches early and often. He looked like a superstar in the making last season.

Trey Smack must be on the first plane out

The Packers wasted a draft pick on a kicker, which was a controversial decision on its own, before watching Trey Smack's woes this season. Clearly, there's a reason why teams don't draft special teamers very often.

Smack has alternated good games with bad ones, which isn't something a team can afford from their kicker. He hasn't cost the team yet, but it's a matter of time before he's the reason the Packers lose a one- or two-point game.

How to get Micah Parsons into the mix?

Micah Parsons is probably the best player on the roster, and the Packers will give him every opportunity to ramp things up and get back to his best. Of course, they'll take it easy on him at first before finally unleashing him.

That said, Jonathan Gannon's defense has been impressive this season, and guys like Barryn Sorrell and Dani Dennis-Sutton have also made a strong case to keep getting snaps when Parsons is fully healthy. He'll be the priority, of course, but they'll have to get creative to keep everyone on the field.