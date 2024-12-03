5 Packers Who are Nearing the End of their Green Bay Tenure
Corey Ballentine
Sticking with the cornerback position, the Packers appear poised to make significant changes to their secondary next offseason. That likely means some familiar faces will be shown the door, including Corey Ballentine.
Jaire Alexander and Carrington Valentine seem safe bets to return. Alexander, when healthy, remains one of the league's better cornerbacks despite battling injuries this season. Valentine, as a 2023 seventh-round pick on a team-friendly deal, offers value and possible developmental upside.
Keisean Nixon is also likely to stick around, although his contract situation leaves the door open for Green Bay to save money if they decide to allocate resources elsewhere. That could be one of the more surprising moves the Packers make this offseason.
That leaves Ballentine on the outside looking in.
Signed to a one-year deal, Ballentine has seen limited action on defense, logging just 45 snaps through 12 games. While he’s contributed in spot situations and done what’s been asked of him, it’s clear the Packers don’t view him as part of their long-term defensive plans.
His role is unlikely to expand in the future, and with the team likely targeting upgrades at cornerback, Ballentine’s spot becomes an obvious candidate for turnover.
Green Bay will need to infuse the position with fresh talent through the draft or free agency. Moving on from Ballentine not only frees up a roster spot but signals a commitment to bolstering a unit that’s been plagued by inconsistency and injuries this season. Ballentine’s time in Green Bay has been serviceable, but it’s time for the Packers to seek greener pastures.