5 Packers Who are Nearing the End of their Green Bay Tenure
T.J. Slaton
T.J. Slaton has been a solid contributor for the Packers, and his journey from a 2021 fifth-round pick to a reliable defensive lineman is a success story in its own right. Green Bay should take pride in what Slaton has accomplished during his rookie deal—a rare bright spot in a draft class that has otherwise failed to meet expectations.
Slaton's growth was evident early in his career. As a rookie, he played 122 defensive snaps, which was already an accomplishment for a late-round pick. He built on that foundation, logging 199 snaps in his second season before nearly doubling that to 376 snaps in 2023. Last year, he truly carved out a role as a dependable rotational piece on the defensive line.
However, the 2024 season has been a different story. Slaton earned a starting spot alongside Kenny Clark out of training camp, but he hasn’t been able to seize the moment. His play has plateaued, and he’s struggled to take the next step in his development. For a team that values efficiency and production, this regression could make it difficult to justify re-signing him when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Green Bay’s depth on the defensive line also complicates Slaton’s case for a second contract. With Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Colby Wooden, and Karl Brooks all under contract for 2025, the Packers already have a solid rotation in place. That depth makes Slaton's departure easier to absorb and allows the team to allocate resources elsewhere.
Slaton's time in Green Bay has been commendable, but the Packers seem well-positioned to move forward without him. Sometimes, even success stories reach their natural conclusion.