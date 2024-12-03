5 Packers Who are Nearing the End of their Green Bay Tenure
Eric Stokes
While Andre Dillard’s departure from Green Bay feels like a quiet parting of ways, Eric Stokes’ looming exit could carry more drama. What once seemed like a promising career trajectory for the former first-round pick has veered off course, leaving both player and team facing tough decisions.
When the Packers selected Stokes with the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the choice was met with skepticism. Critics pointed to his raw coverage skills and injury history at Georgia, questioning whether his elite athleticism alone justified the selection.
For one season, it seemed like general manager Brian Gutekunst might have struck gold. Stokes’ rookie campaign was solid, highlighted by his speed and ability to stick with receivers downfield.
But the durability issues that dogged him in college resurfaced with a vengeance. A sluggish start to his sophomore season gave way to a series of serious injuries that sidelined him for most of 2022 and 2023. By the time he returned to full health this year, it was clear he wasn’t the same player. The explosiveness that once set him apart appeared diminished, and his instincts didn’t seem sharp enough to compensate.
In 2024, Stokes has been firmly planted on the struggle bus. Quarterbacks routinely target him, and his performances have ranged from forgettable to downright disastrous.
The Packers’ decision to decline Stokes’ fifth-year option for 2025 was the final nail in the coffin. It’s a clear signal that the organization doesn’t see him as part of their long-term plans. With Green Bay likely looking to overhaul their cornerback room this offseason, Stokes seems destined to follow in the footsteps of Kevin King—a former high pick who also departed after an injury-marred and inconsistent tenure.