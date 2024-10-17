49ers Already Having Buyer’s Remorse After Poaching Ex-Packer in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers are currently 4-2 on the season and have won two games in a row. They are preparing to square off against the Houston Texans in Week 7.
While they are seeking to keep the positive momentum rolling, they would love to hear the latest news coming from the San Francisco 49ers.
They signed a former Packer this offseason but are already regretting that decision.
NFL News: De’Vondre Campbell is Struggling With the 49ers
Back in March, the 49ers signed linebacker De'Vondre Campbell to a one-year deal for $5 million. He played for the Packers from 2021-2023. He decided to join one of Green Bay's biggest rivals but has struggled mightily in San Francisco.
"Through six games, he has missed 25 percent of his tackle opportunities and allowed a completion percentage of 81.8 according to SISDataHub."- Grant Cohn
Despite being second on the team in total tackles (34), the 31-year-old hasn't been effective. He has a 48.9 overall grade, a 44.2 run defense grade, and a 55.1 cover grade per PFF. In addition, he's missed eight tackles and has a 115.6 coverage grade.
Campbell took some shots at the Packers staff last season so the fans are certainly happy to see him struggle with a bitter rival.
Campbell hasn't looked like the same player for two straight seasons now, and the 49ers may be having some regrets about adding him to the roster. From Green Bay's perspective, they appeared to dodge a bullet.
This recent development adds more intrigue to the Week 12 contest between San Francisco and Green Bay.
