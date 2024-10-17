3 Trade Targets the Packers Should Pursue Ahead of Deadline
Green Bay Packers Brian Gutekunst has quietly become one of the better general managers in the NFL. Yes, the Packers still follow their time-tested formula—draft, develop, and prepare for the long-term future. But in recent years, Gutekunst has been more flexible, dipping his toes into free agency and the trade market. It’s a welcome change for a franchise that once shied away from anything resembling a midseason trade.
The draft remains his bread and butter, and Gutekunst has been on a tear lately, delivering young contributors across both sides of the ball.
However, he’s also shown a willingness to be pragmatic when the situation calls for it. We’ve seen it with free agent signings like Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney. We saw it with trades, like sending Davante Adams to Las Vegas and Aaron Rodgers to New York for valuable picks. Even Rasul Douglas was dealt at the trade deadline last year as the Packers pivoted toward the future.
But the Packers aren’t rebuilding—they’re sitting at 4-2 with legitimate Super Bowl Aspirations. That makes the November 5th trade deadline an intriguing moment for Gutekunst. Does he continue stockpiling assets, or does he strike a deal to reinforce the roster for the stretch run?
There's a case to be made that the Packers need to strike while the iron is hot. Their team has a lot of momentum but could patch some holes in some key areas. Here are three trade targets they should strongly pursue over the next couple of weeks.