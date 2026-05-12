The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to listen to trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bucks are "open for business" between now and the NBA Draft, suggesting that a potential trade could take shape relatively quickly. If the Greek Freak is in fact moved this summer, who are the most likely suitors? Which teams can satisfy both Milwaukee's and Antetokounmpo's needs?

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have long been considered a natural landing spot for Antetokounmpo. They are desperate to add a superstar for the final stretch of Steph Curry's career before giving the franchise keys to him. Giannis is the perfect fit for that. Not only would he be the ideal running mate for Curry, but he would also be the bridge between today and the next era of Warriors basketball.

Steve Kerr's contract extension in Golden State suggests that the Warriors will be aggressive in the offseason. Using Jimmy Butler's expiring contract, draft capital, and young players like Brandin Podziemski and Gui Santos, the Warriors will try to lure Antetokounmpo to the Bay Area.

Portland Trail Blazers

On paper, Portland is the trade partner that makes the most sense for the Bucks. The Blazers own Milwaukee's 2029 first-rounder and have swap rights in 2028 and 2030. Getting those picks back from Portland may be the best return the Bucks could get in a Giannis trade. This would allow them to take their rebuild slowly and build from the bottom up without feeling the pressure of being competitive.

Plus, there has been a reported interest from the Blazers. New team owner Tom Dundon wants to make a big splash, and the Blazers have the combination of young players and draft capital that Milwaukee would be interested in. If Giannis wants to reunite with Damian Lillard in the Pacific Northwest, this would be a desirable outcome for everyone involved.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics reportedly pursued Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline, per Charania. The Bucks ended up holding onto Giannis. It's safe to assume that those talks will be revisited, especially after Boston suffered a disappointing first-round loss.

GM Brad Stevens hinted at big changes in his end-of-season presser, and that could include a trade built around Jaylen Brown and Giannis. Whether the Bucks would want Brown or another team would have to get involved is unclear, but in terms of asset value, it should be enough for the Celtics to be considered a frontrunner in Giannis sweepstakes.

New York Knicks

This is complicated by the Knicks' dominant playoff run. They just swept the Philadelphia 76ers to advance to the Conference Finals and have a very good shot at making the NBA Finals. Would they really make such a dramatic change the summer after they won the East?

Antetokounmpo's desire to play in New York is well known. He was reportedly close to being traded to the Knicks last summer before the talks fell through.

The Knicks have the matching salary to trade for Antetokounmpo in Karl-Anthony Towns and/or Mikal Bridges, but they have the blue-chip future assets that the Bucks may be seeking. If Antetokounmpo wants the Knicks, however, the Bucks may not have a choice but to take what is available.