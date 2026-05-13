Bucks' priority in a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade should be obvious

The end of the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga is near. A trade may be more likely than it has ever been after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are listening to offers for their Greek superstar between now and the 2026 NBA Draft.

This is hardly surprising. The writing has been on the wall for a while, and even though both sides tried to delay the inevitable, Antetokounmpo's time in Milwaukee is coming to an end. As painful as this is for the organization, the Bucks have to prioritize themselves and their future in these trade discussions.

Bucks must prioritize draft capital and young players in Giannis trade packages

Giannis will certainly have his say in these talks. Since he is entering the final year of his contract, he could put his thumb on the scale and force his way to a team of his choice. He could deter certain suitors by saying that he wouldn't sign an extension with them. He has the respect of the organization enough that he could even ask to be traded to a specific team.

While the Bucks should work with Antetokounmpo to find him a new home, they can't afford to be held hostage in these negotiations. The best trade package should supersede Antetokounmpo's demands.

And the best trade package for the Bucks should entail as many future assets as possible. It would be a mistake for Milwaukee to try to be as competitive as possible in the post-Giannis era. The Bucks have already sacrificed their future enough to extend the Giannis Antetokounmpo era and keep contending. This has left their asset coffers barren and their young player pool bereft of top-end talent.

A Giannis trade will be the best way for the Bucks to recoup these assets and kickstart their rebuild. Other than Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee lacks young players with upside, and they don't outright control their first-round pick until 2031.

That is why the Bucks need to prioritize draft capital and young players above all else in the trade negotiations.

The problem here is that teams that Giannis may want to go to may not have what the Bucks are looking for. Contenders generally don't have too many draft picks, and the ones they have will be in the back-end of the draft, especially once they add Antetokounmpo.

Finding the balance between setting themselves up for the future and doing right by Giannis will be difficult for the Bucks. If the choice is between the two, however, the former needs to take precedence.