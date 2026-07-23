3 X-factors that will make or break the Bucks' 2026-27 season

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin the 2026-27 season with minimal expectations. For the first time in a while, the Bucks will not have postseason aspirations. Instead, they will be focused on the development of their young players.

That doesn't mean, however, that they will not try to win as many games as they can. They have no incentive to tank since they owe their first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. So, the Bucks wouldn't mind a surprise run to earn a Play-In spot.

On the other hand, being one of the worst teams in the league without the benefit of a high lottery pick will make for a forgettable campaign.

We have a good idea of what we can expect from some of the more established players on the roster. But who are some of the under-the-radar Bucks who can swing Milwaukee's season?

Kel'el Ware

The 22-year-old center has shown glimpses of excellence in his two years in Miami. However, these glimpses were sandwiched between frustrating sequences in which his effort level waxed and waned. This drew the ire of Erik Spoelstra at times, leading to inconsistent minutes for Ware.

Ware has all the tools to be a high-level, two-way center. He has the size, mobility, and touch to be a modern big man. Seven-footers who can shoot on one end and protect the rim on the other are rare in the NBA. Having this type of player at age 22 is exciting for Milwaukee.

If the Bucks can turn Ware into a consistent starting-caliber player, this would significantly increase their ceiling. For that to happen, Ware needs to learn to play with more intensity and physicality while improving his defensive awareness.

Ousmane Dieng

Thanks to his performance down the stretch in Milwaukee last season, Dieng earned himself a multi-year contract, which seemed improbable at the time of his trade to the Bucks. Now, he has to carry this positive momentum into his fifth season in the league.

While he took a step forward last season, the French forward still has ways to go to be a surefire rotation player. He has the size and the skill set on paper to be a modern NBA wing, but he hasn't been able to put it all together for a full season before.

If he can put it together next season, he would fill an immediate need for the Bucks and could even land the starting job. Milwaukee doesn't have an all-around forward with good size and length. If Dieng can be that player, he would help make the Bucks a better team than many expect.

Kasparas Jakucionis

The acquisition of Jakucionis in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade went under the radar. As Miami had a disappointing campaign that ended in the lottery last season, the solid rookie season Jakucionis had went unnoticed.

The 20th-overall pick in last year's draft, the Lithuanian guard had a highly efficient scoring season, putting up 6.2 points in 17.8 minutes per game on 61.4% True Shooting. He hit over a three per game on 42.3% accuracy from downtown and had an impressive 2.6:0.9 assist-to-turnover ratio. Considering the fact that he only turned 20 after the season, there is a lot to like about Jakucionis.

The problem is, he is stuck behind a stacked backcourt rotation. How many minutes there will be for him behind Tyler Herro, Ryan Rollins, and Brayden Burries remains to be seen. Kevin Porter Jr., Caris LeVert, and AJ Green will be his primary competition for playing time, but if Jakucionis can get on the floor, he can make a difference with his good positional size, shooting, and playmaking.