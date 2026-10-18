3 ways the Packers can flip the narrative of their season in primetime vs. Dallas

After an up-and-down start to their season, the Green Bay Packers have a real chance to turn the tide on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys. On paper, this would've been the ultimate Micah Parsons highlight game against his former team, but it runs far deeper than just one player. Holding down Dallas' defensive front, Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary will want to stand out against their former team.

But when the lights are brightest, teams have their best chance to take control of their own narrative, and that's what the Packers desperately need as they hold onto a 3-2 record through five tumultuous games. Dallas is a formidable opponent despite their 2-3 record, coming off a surprisingly tough early schedule.

1. Green Bay's front line must match Dallas' intensity in the trenches.

With the aforementioned familiar faces on the Cowboys' front line, the Packers should know exactly what they're in for on Sunday night. Thankfully for them, this lineup hasn't been particularly tough to line up against this year, but there remains very little margin for error given the inconsistencies of the Green Bay offensive line.

The frontline needs to protect Jordan Love at all costs. It sounds arbitrary, but this could be a real turning point for the Packers, and their star quarterback will need time to operate under center if they're going to make that happen. And on the flip side, Green Bay needs to fire pressure back at Dak Prescott. Although he's capable of executing outside of the pocket, he'll pick the Packers' secondary apart if they give him time to let plays develop and find his targets. It all comes back to the battle on the line in this one.

2. Packers aim to reach the 20+ point threshold for the fourth time this season.

Dallas is giving up 27 points per game this season — a mark the Packers have only reached once in last week's matchup with the rival Bears. This is a great opportunity to get back into the end zone and hopefully continue building the confidence of offensive weapons like Tucker Kraft, who's beginning to regain his footing, or one of their WR3 candidates like Bo Melton or Skyy Moore.

3. Jordan Love needs to deliver at home in primetime to quiet the doubters.

It's been a relatively quiet season for Jordan Love, but he remains one of the most underrated talents in the NFL. If he can string together a big night on national television against the supposed most popular team in the league, it'll raise his profile and help change some of the bothersome narratives that are still lingering over him.

The point stands that he has three games of 300+ yards and multiple touchdowns in only five games this season, and despite all the factors mounting against them, Love has his team with a winning record entering this matchup. If he can put together another effective outing, it'll help settle some of the nerves in Green Bay and elevate Love's standing around the NFL.