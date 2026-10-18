Packers with a clear chance to make league-wide statement on SNF

The Green Bay Packers are coming off an undeniably exciting 31-7 win over the hated Chicago Bears. Beating a Ben Johnson-led team that had plenty to say about a rival they have been dominated by over the last two decades was undeniably sweet. However, it is far from completely turning the seaosn around as doubters would point to Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum being on the field instead of Caleb Williams. While this doesn't change the level of offensive domination the Packers displayed, there is a clear need for a continued statement.

Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys is the perfect stage to send a message to the rest of the NFC. Dallas sits at 2-3 and has been extremely underwhelming defensively creating a clear opportunity to build on what Green Bay put on display a week ago. With this in mind, it will be interesting to watch how aggressive Matt LaFleur opts to come out of the gate and if this is the statement game it has a chance to be.

It is important to note here that defensively things shouldn't be expected to be perfect as CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens present a clear matchup challenge. Still, there is no denying that Green Bay appears to be the superior overall roster with a clear change to put on an offensive show.

One that reminds the rest of the league of Jordan Love's elite ability and why underrating the Packers in the NFC playoff picture would be a clear mistake.

Packers Handed Clear Chance to Make Undeniable Statement When it Comes to NFC Playoff Picture

Green Bay needs to begin proving they can stack wins and that the early-season collapse against the Minnesota Vikings or Atlanta Falcons were simply outliers. This effort is helped by the fact that Micah Parsons is closing in on his expected return while tight end Tucker Kraft is starting to reach his potential and settle back in after last season's injury.

No question, the team appears to be coming together at the perfect moment and Sunday night is a chance to put proof behind this belief. With the rest of the league sitting at home and watching the Packers need to make a statement, one that helps push Dallas to the brink and shows Green Bay should still be considered among the NFC's elite contenders.

Considering the offensive display put on a week ago against what is a far more talented defense it is difficult to believe this won't be the result. Excitement is once again starting to build around a franchise with Super Bowl hopes that two weeks ago were far more difficult to envision.