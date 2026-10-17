Jonthan Gannon sends warning shot to Packers pass rushers

It isn't a secret that the Green Bay Packers have struggled rushing the passer over the last weeks of the season with the loss of Micah Parsons continuing to be felt. However, even if Parsons was in the current lineup there is cause for concen when it comes to a lack of pass-rushing depth, and pieces you simply cannot rely on that are supposed to be playing starting or rotational roles for the defense of Jonathan Gannon. With this in mind, it doesn't come as a surprise that the defensive coordinator is calling out the unit.

Gannon's comments came via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman with the DC pointing to the need to get to the quarterback as a collective. Perhaps the most eye-popping part of this was Gannon choosing to say that the Packers would be "blown out” if they couldn't figure things out. This isn't a wrong direction to lean when considering the league's elite quarterbacks and the stress you're consistently putting on your secondary.

Parsons cannot be looked at as the complete pass-rushing answer, the franchise needs a more complete group of options to emerge. As elite as the start might be it isn't fair to expect the edge rusher to shoulder the entire unit himself.

Green Bay needs to find either a more creative blitz option, or see development from current edge rushing pieces. There is no way around the fact that after an early surge Lukas Van Ness has faded and the Packers have been left searching for answers setting up Gannon clearly calling out the unit issuing an undeniable challenge.

Packers Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon Issues Clear Challenge Amid Pass Rush Question

It will be interesting to watch how the unit responds against a Dallas Cowboys offensive line that has allowed consistent pressure. Dak Prescott has enjoyed a solid start to the 2026 season, but it is clear watching the offensive line play that there will be a chance for Green Bay to change the narrative and begin to put together a more consistent attack.

Offensively the Packers already have a huge advantage as the Dallas defense is a complete mess. Looking at how things currently stand, if Green Bay can find a way to get to Prescott early on Sunday night's game has a chance to quickly fall into blowout territory.

It will be interesting to watch both how Gannon changes attacking the quarterback and whether or not the defense is able to respond to this clear challenge. No question, Green Bay fans will be paying special attention to the unit looking for any signs of growth ahead of Parsons expected return.